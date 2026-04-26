India’s Commercial Vehicle Sales Seen Hitting Record 1.24 Million Units by FY27: Crisil

NEW DELHI: India's commercial vehicle (CV) industry is expected to touch record volume of roughly 12.4 lakh units in fiscal 2027, surpassing the previous peak of fiscal 2019, a report said on Saturday.

The industry posted a strong 13 per cent rebound in fiscal 2026, and the high base will lead to moderation in growth to 5-6 per cent in FY27, the report from Crisil Ratings said. Domestic demand will remain supportive, buoyed by infrastructure-led activity, steady replacement demand, and boost from Good Services Tax (GST) rate cuts.

Exports, however, could see some near-term disruptions due to the ongoing developments in West Asia, the report added.

The domestic market drives around 92 per cent of the overall volume.

The industry is broadly categorised into light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCVs), with buses forming a sub-segment within each.

The GST rate cut boosted purchase economics, unlocking deferred demand. Further, easing interest rates, improving freight utilisation, and a pickup in infrastructure and mining activity reinforced the recovery.

"LCVs, accounting for roughly 60 per cent of the industry volume, are projected to grow 5-6 per cent, driven by e-commerce and last-mile delivery demand," said Anuj Sethi, Senior Director, Crisil Ratings. (IANS)

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