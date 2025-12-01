Lok Sabha Passes Manipur Goods and Services Tax Bill 2025, Replacing Ordinance

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, which replaces the Ordinance promulgated on October 7, 2025. The bill aims to give effect to revised GST rates decided by the 56th GST Council, which merged existing 5, 12, 18, and 28 per cent slabs into 2, 5, and 18 per cent, while proposing a 40 per cent rate on ultra-luxury items. These rates were implemented nationally from September 22.

The amendment is necessary to update state GST laws in line with the new rates. Manipur is currently under President’s rule.

Earlier in the day, during the 12 minutes of Zero Hour, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced three additional bills, including the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025, along with supplementary demands for grants for 2025–26.

The government has listed 13 bills for the Winter Session, many of which have not yet been examined by Standing Committees. Amid these legislative activities, the Election Commission has announced Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in several states and Union Territories, including Assam, where the process will precede the 2026 Assembly elections.