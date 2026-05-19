India’s Exports Likely to Cross $1 Trillion in FY27: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday that India is targeting exports worth $2 trillion over the next five years, while pegging the overall exports target for FY27 at $1 trillion.

India's total exports of goods and services increased to an all-time high of $863 billion in FY26 despite the uncertainties in global markets triggered by the US tariff turmoil and geopolitical tensions.

The minister said India continues to remain a bright spot amid global geopolitical and economic uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine and tensions in West Asia due to the Iran war.

Addressing an event here, the minister said that India's FTAs now cover over two-thirds of global trade.

The minister also said that India's free trade agreement with Oman is expected to come into effect from June 1, while the FTAs signed with other countries are also likely to be implemented this year after the legal process is completed. (IANS)

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