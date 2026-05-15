Sergei Lavrov Meets PM Modi in Delhi, Discusses Ukraine, West Asia and Bilateral Ties

New Delhi: In a significant high-level engagement amidst shifting geopolitical tides, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Thursday. The deliberations centred on a wide array of regional and global developments, specifically addressing the ongoing “various regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Ukraine and West Asia.”

The visiting Russian diplomat, currently in India for the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ gathering, provided the Prime Minister with a comprehensive briefing on the advancements in bilateral cooperation.

These discussions built upon the foundations laid during the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit held in December 2025, where PM Modi had met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Amidst the complexities of the current international landscape, Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India’s steadfast commitment to peace, reiterating the nation’s “consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy.”

He emphasised that diplomatic engagement remains the indispensable path for de-escalating international friction and ensuring regional stability.

During the exchange, the Prime Minister also requested Lavrov to “convey his warm greetings to President Putin,” according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

India continues to navigate a nuanced diplomatic course, maintaining robust ties with both Moscow and the West.

Throughout the duration of the Ukraine conflict, New Delhi has persistently advocated for a peaceful resolution through negotiations while simultaneously safeguarding its strategic and economic interests with Russia. (ANI)

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