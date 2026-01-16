India's leadership is offering decisive solutions to global challenges: Lok Sabha Speaker

New Delhi [India]: Noting that India's leadership is offering decisive solutions to global challenges and that the world today looks towards India for direction, stability and inspiration, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Thursday that maintaining the dignity, credibility and prestige of parliamentary institutions in the eyes of the people must remain a paramount priority for all democracies.

The Speaker made the remarks in his welcome address at 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth in the iconic Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan.

Birla drew attention to the rapid technological transformations reshaping societies and governance, and observed that Artificial Intelligence (AI) and social media have enhanced the efficiency and effectiveness of democratic institutions.

However, he cautioned that their misuse has also given rise to serious concerns such as misinformation, cybercrime and social polarisation.

The Speaker asserted that it is a collective responsibility of legislatures to engage seriously with these challenges and evolve appropriate solutions. He underscored the growing importance of ethical AI and credible, transparent and accountable social media frameworks in safeguarding democratic values. Expressing confidence, he noted that the Conference would facilitate in-depth deliberations on these critical global issues and lead to concrete policy-oriented outcomes, enabling legislatures to harness technology in an ideal and responsible manner.

Highlighting India's experience, Shri Birla shared that the use of AI and digital technologies is steadily increasing in the Parliament of India and State Legislatures. He noted that legislative institutions are being progressively made paperless and integrated through a unified digital platform, setting new benchmarks in transparency, efficiency and accessibility.(ANI)

Also Read: NFR advances rail modernization with LHB coaches on important NE trains