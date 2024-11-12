Is Your Bike Insurance Expired? How to Do Vahan Insurance Check?

Bike insurance is mandatory in India as per law to cover for damages, theft, and accidents. However, due to excessively busy schedules or just mere forgetfulness, there is every possibility of passing the renewal date and riding a bike under an expired insurance policy.

Riding without valid insurance may lead to fines and penalties, and in case of any accidents, you can be liable for hefty repair costs. However, you can use the Vahan insurance check platform to review the status of your bike insurance. In this article, we will explore the steps to check bike insurance through Vahan and why it is crucial.

Vahan, a website by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, saves all vehicle registration details in India. Here is a stepwise guide on how to inquire about a bike insurance plan status via the VAHAN website.

Step 1: Visit the Vahan website to check your bike's insurance status.

Step 2: Enter the necessary information, like registration number, state, and nearest regional transport office.

Step 3: From the 'Services' drop-down menu, select ‘Additional Services’.

Step 4: Select 'Know Your Vehicle Details'.

Step 5: Enter your bike's registration number, chassis number, engine number, and verification code as displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Provide the OTP received on your registered mobile number to view the bike insurance details.

The Vahan database is the property of the Indian Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Here are certain benefits you can unlock when using the Vahan portal for bike insurance checks:

Accuracy

The Vahan portal has up-to-date information related to its vehicles. It is available as the companies engaged in issuing insurance policies must upload the details of said policies onto Vahan.

Convenience

You do not have to physically meet with your insurer or the transport office about your bike insurance status. The Vahan portal provides you with all the information you require about your bike insurance from the comfort of your home.

Legally Compliant

Checking the status of your bike insurance ensures that it is duly updated and saves you from dire legal consequences such as heavy fines. Hence, the Vahan portal can help you remain up-to-date with your bike insurance status.

If your bike insurance is overdue and the Vahan website displays it as expired, renew it as soon as possible. Riding without valid insurance is risky and can land you with legal fines. Here is what to do next:

Step 1: Contact Your Insurance Provider

Contact your present insurance provider for renewal options. A few insurers may give a grace period after expiration, allowing you to renew without incurring penalties. However, not all insurers give this grace period, so find out right away.

Step 2: Renew Online

The best bike insurance company in India allow the renewal of their bike insurance plans directly on their websites or mobile apps. It is convenient and very fast to renew online right from the comfort of your own home. In addition, you can opt for digital payment to ensure a seamless experience with no hassles of the paperwork.

Step 3: Consider Policy Upgrade

On renewal, evaluate any upgrades in case you need them. If you had a third-party coverage policy, you may want to consider comprehensive coverage for theft, accidents, and natural calamities. Evaluation of your needs may improve your protection in totality.

Step 4: Switch to a New Provider When Needed

If offerings and benefits do not suit you or your previous provider, it might be time to switch. Obtain quotes from various insurance providers through online comparison websites. The process will help you obtain insurance on lower or equivalent premiums that suit your requirements and budget.

Step 5: Inspection of the Vehicle If Necessary

In cases where there is a lapse in the insurance policy, vehicle inspection may be recommended by insurers. The requirement often arises in case your insurance has expired for months or years.

Final Words

Bike insurance is a vital aspect of being a responsible and lawful rider. In case your insurance has expired, the Vahan portal gives you a user-friendly way to check your policy status, which will help keep you in the loop on compliance. The early renewal of your policy ensures that you are safe from legal and financial troubles. Whether renewing with your already-existing provider or looking for a new variant of automobile coverage, maintaining duly active bike insurance is a must to protect yourself, the bike, and other road users.