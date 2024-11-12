Assam Residents Protest Against Closure Of Revenue Circle, Threatens To Boycott Panchayat Polls

GUWAHATI: Residents of Chamaria under Kamrup District, Assam, organized a sit-in protest on November 12 against the state government's decision to close the Chamaria revenue circle office.
The agitators warned that if their demands to reverse the decision of closing down the Revenue Circle Office is not fulfilled, then the demonstrations will be intensified.
The protesters have also said that they will boycott the upcoming Panchayat elections in the state in case of failure to meet their demand.
The Assam government announced the closure of 36 revenue circle offices across the state to consolidate administrative services, which involved relocating staff from the affected offices to other revenue circles within the same district.
The list of revenue circle offices slated for closure spans multiple districts. Among them, Bajali district's Sarupeta Revenue Circle office and Barpeta district’s Baghbar and Sarthebari offices are set to be shut down.
The decision extends to Dangtol and Manikpur in Bongaigaon district, Halem in Biswanath, and Sapekhati in Charaideo.
Similarly, the districts of Pathorighat and Pub Mangaldai in Darrang, Gogamukh in Dhemaji, and Agomoni and Chapar in Dhubri will witness the closure.
Additional closures include the Dibrugarh (West) office, Rongjuli in Goalpara, Khumtai in Golaghat, Algapur and Lala in Hailakandi, and West Jorhat.
Furthermore, the Chandrapur Revenue Circle office in Kamrup Metropolitan District will be shut down and it will be applicable in North Guwahati, Kayan, Chaygaon, Nagarbera, and Chamaria as well.
Nalbari district will witness the closure of Pachim Nalbari, Ghagrapar, Barbhag, and Banekuchi, with further closures in Amguri, Sivasagar, and South Salmara in the South Salmara-Mankachar district.
ALSO READ: Assam Governor Attends Sainik School Goalpara's Diamond Jubilee Celebration As Chief Guest
ALSO WATCH: