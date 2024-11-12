Assam Residents Protest Against Closure Of Revenue Circle, Threatens To Boycott Panchayat Polls

GUWAHATI: Residents of Chamaria under Kamrup District, Assam, organized a sit-in protest on November 12 against the state government's decision to close the Chamaria revenue circle office.

The agitators warned that if their demands to reverse the decision of closing down the Revenue Circle Office is not fulfilled, then the demonstrations will be intensified.

The protesters have also said that they will boycott the upcoming Panchayat elections in the state in case of failure to meet their demand.

The Assam government announced the closure of 36 revenue circle offices across the state to consolidate administrative services, which involved relocating staff from the affected offices to other revenue circles within the same district.