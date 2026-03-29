Jewar’s Noida International Airport to Drive Jobs, Investment and Growth Across India: Ram Mohan Naidu

NEW DELHI: Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Saturday said the Noida International Airport at Jewar -- inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- will emerge as a major hub for employment, investment and economic growth, benefiting not just Uttar Pradesh but the entire country.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony in the presence of PM Modi, Naidu termed the launch a moment of pride for the nation and said the airport would significantly boost the region’s development.

"This is a moment of great happiness not only for Jewar, Uttar Pradesh or Delhi-NCR, but for the entire country," he said, adding that the national capital region had gained 'another heartbeat' with the addition of the new airport.

The first phase of the project has been developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 11,200 crore and features a four-kilometre-long runway capable of handling international operations, the minister said. (IANS)

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