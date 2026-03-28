PM Modi watches Surya Tilak of Ram Lalla, prays for nation’s well-being

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday witnessed the sacred 'Surya Tilak' ceremony of Ram Lalla on the occasion of Ram Navami, observing the event on screen and offering prayers to Lord Ram for the well-being of the nation.

Ram Navami, which marks the birth of Lord Ram -- the seventh avatar of Vishnu -- is celebrated during the nine-day Chaitra Navratri and is seen as a time to reflect on values such as truth, compassion, and righteousness.

Earlier, the Prime Minister extended greetings to citizens and expressed hope that the blessings of Lord Ram would guide India towards becoming a "Viksit" and "Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

In a message posted on X, he said: "My fellow countrymen across the nation, unlimited best wishes on the occasion of Ram Navami. From the life of Maryada Purushottam, filled with sacrifice, austerity, and restraint, we draw inspiration to confront every situation with our full strength."

"His ideals will continue to guide not only the people of India but all of humanity for eternity. My wish is that by the grace of Lord Ram, the welfare of all may be ensured, paving the way for the fulfilment of our resolve for a Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he added.

The Surya Tilak ceremony, in which a beam of sunlight is precisely directed onto the idol's forehead, holds deep spiritual significance and has become a major attraction for devotees at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The event builds on the grand celebrations witnessed in 2024, when the newly inaugurated temple saw a massive surge of devotees during Ram Navami. On that occasion, the three-minute-long Surya Tilak phenomenon drew widespread attention as devotees gathered in large numbers to witness the spectacle.

Prime Minister Modi had then urged devotees across the world to watch the ceremony, sharing a live streaming link of the event by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. He had said, "This is the first Ram Navami after the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla. Also, this is the first Surya Tilak of Lord Ram. So, I urge all the 'Ram bhakts' to become witness to the rare spectacle inside the grand Ram Temple."(IANS)

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