MSME LEAN, SWACHATTA AND INDIAN TRADITION VIKASH K AGARWALL CERTIFIED LEAN & ZED consultant, Guwahati

After the launch of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan by the Prime Minister, the topic of cleanliness began gaining significant attention in our communities. The true impact and necessity of maintaining hygiene and sanitation became especially evident during the COVID-19 pandemic. India continues its journey toward a cleaner, more organized, and efficient society. The government's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan offers a powerful approach to achieving the goals of 5S.

With the aim of making our manufacturing sector more competitive, the Ministry of MSME introduced the MSME Competitive LEAN Scheme (MCLS). 5S, a system rooted in Japanese industrial practices and part of the LEAN management system, stands for Sort, Set in Order, Shine, Standardize, and Sustain. While 5S was initially developed to improve efficiency and order in workplaces, its principles are universal and can be applied to all areas of life-be it industrial settings, service sectors, homes, or public spaces. It is important to understand the benefits of 5S implementation, its role in promoting cleanliness and teamwork, and how it aligns perfectly with Indian cultural traditions and the goals of the Swachhta Abhiyan.

We must understand that cleanliness, management, and profitability are interconnected. Effective management of cleanliness practices can lead to increased productivity, reduced costs, and improved customer satisfaction, ultimately contributing to higher profitability. A clean and tidy workspace minimizes distractions, allowing employees to concentrate better on their tasks. Fewer employee illnesses also boost overall productivity. Regular cleaning and maintenance can prevent the buildup of dirt and grime, reducing the need for costly repairs or replacements of equipment and facilities. Cleanliness can promote better organization and management of resources, minimizing waste and optimizing resource utilization. A clean and well-maintained space creates a positive first impression on customers, enhancing their overall experience and fostering trust and loyalty among them. This will lead to more customer acquisition and an overall increase in sales and revenue.

The Benefits of 5S Implementation in the Industrial Workplace

One of the main outcomes of 5S is streamlining workflows. By sorting and organizing tools, materials, and resources through the Sort and Set in Order phases, unnecessary items are removed, and frequently used items are arranged for easy access. This reduces time wasted on searching for tools and materials, leading to faster, more efficient operations.

Cleanliness and orderliness help prevent workplace accidents. By keeping work areas free of clutter, the Shine phase ensures a safer environment, while regular maintenance helps detect equipment issues before they lead to accidents or breakdowns. Sorting and organizing spaces help optimize the use of available resources, reducing the need for excess storage or inventory. The Standardize phase ensures that workspaces remain consistent and orderly, reducing the likelihood of mistakes and improving overall quality. With everything in its designated place, errors caused by disorganization or missing materials are minimized.

The principles of 5S can be applied across industries, homes, and public spaces. Whether it's a manufacturing plant, office, hospital, or even a home kitchen, the principles of sorting, organizing, cleaning, and sustaining good hygiene practices significantly contribute to enhanced productivity, improved safety, and a better quality of life in every setting.

Our kitchen management is one of the best examples of 5S in daily life. In households, the principles of 5S can transform everyday life. By sorting through unnecessary items, designating specific spaces for household goods, and maintaining cleanliness routines, families can create more organized, stress-free homes. The Sustain phase encourages families to make these practices habitual, leading to long-term benefits for home management.

Indian traditions have long placed importance on cleanliness, organization, and order. In religious ceremonies, for instance, there are precise guidelines for the placement of deities and offerings, the direction of sitting, and other processes that follow a standardized structure, similar to the Set in Order and Standardize phases of 5S.

In Indian households, there is a strong emphasis on maintaining cleanliness. Specific areas of the home, such as kitchens and living spaces, have designated places for utensils, appliances, and furniture, much like the Set in Order phase of 5S. Daily cleaning routines reflect the Shine aspect, ensuring that homes are not only clean but also organized. Even Vastu Shastra, the traditional Indian system of architecture, mirrors the principles of 5S. It prescribes the direction and placement of household objects to create harmony and order in the home, reinforcing the importance of structure, much like the organizational practices advocated by 5S.

Also Read: Grand display of world’s largest Khadi tricolor on 77th Republic Day