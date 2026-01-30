Grand display of world’s largest Khadi tricolor on 77th Republic Day

Guwahati: On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, a historic confluence of patriotism and indigenous strength was witnessed on Monday at Dhordo in the Rann of Kutch, in the border district of Bhuj, Gujarat, when the world’s largest monumental national flag, made of Khadi – the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi – was displayed in a grand and magnificent manner with full respect and pride. This special display was organized by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India. Illuminated against the canvas of the ‘white salt desert, this historic tricolor became a magnificent symbol of national pride, the spirit of self-reliance, and India’s rich cultural heritage, a press release said.

The masses congregated on this occasion witnessed the embodiment of the nation’s unity, integrity, and glorious traditions. Khadi artisans from across the country created a new record by saluting the world’s largest tricolour flag, hoisted in Kutch, through video messages. On this occasion, personnel from the Indian Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) installed the world’s largest national flag, made of Khadi, with full military honours and saluted it on Republic Day. A poignant moment was witnessed during this program, filled with national fervour, when the KVIC Chairman honoured Smt. Rajkumari, the wife of the brave martyr Sergeant Muralidhar of the Indian Army, from the stage, acknowledging her sacrifice, dedication, and service to the nation.

The chief guest of the program was Manoj Kumar, Chairman, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). Senior officers and personnel of the Indian Army and Border Security Force, local representatives, senior officials of the Gujarat government and KVIC, and Khadi artisans were present at the ceremony. The Village Industries Development Scheme distributed equipment and toolkits to artisans in Gujarat on the national festival of Republic Day.

Notably, January 26, 2026, coincided with the 25th anniversary of the 2001 Bhuj earthquake. Against this circumstantial event, the indomitable spirit of Kutch, its capacity for refurbishment, and its historical journey of development were highlighted, while remembering the citizens affected by the earthquake.

