New Delhi: Zomato Introduces Pure Veg Mode And Fleet For Vegetarian Customers

NEW DELHI: Online food delivery platform Zomato has introduced Pure Veg Mode' and 'Pure Veg Fleet' to cater to those customers having a vegetarian dietary preference.

Deepinder Goyal, the founder and CEO of Zomato, took to the micro-blogging site 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to make this announcement.

"To solve for their dietary preferences, we are today, launching a “Pure Veg Mode" along with a “Pure Veg Fleet” on Zomato, for customers who have a 100 per cent vegetarian dietary preference," said Deepinder Goyal.

The founder of the food delivery giant mentioned that the service has been launched by taking into cognizance the feedback received from vegetarians in the country.