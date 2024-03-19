New Delhi: Zomato Introduces Pure Veg Mode And Fleet For Vegetarian Customers

NEW DELHI: Online food delivery platform Zomato has introduced Pure Veg Mode' and 'Pure Veg Fleet' to cater to those customers having a vegetarian dietary preference.
Deepinder Goyal, the founder and CEO of Zomato, took to the micro-blogging site 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to make this announcement.
"To solve for their dietary preferences, we are today, launching a “Pure Veg Mode" along with a “Pure Veg Fleet” on Zomato, for customers who have a 100 per cent vegetarian dietary preference," said Deepinder Goyal.
The founder of the food delivery giant mentioned that the service has been launched by taking into cognizance the feedback received from vegetarians in the country.
Goyal stated that India has the largest percentage of vegetarians in the world and added that one of the most important feedback that the company has received from the customers is the fact that the vegetarians are very particular about how their food is cooked, and how their food is handled.
As a result of this move, the restaurants falling under the category of pure veg mode will consist of a list of outlets that only cook and serve vegetarian food.
"Pure Veg Mode will consist of a curation of restaurants that serve only pure vegetarian food, and will exclude all restaurants which serve any non-veg food item," the Zomato founder wrote in his post on X.
However, Goyal clarified that the newly introduced service does not discriminate against any religious or political preference whatsoever.
"Please note that this Pure Veg Mode, or the Pure Veg Fleet doesn’t serve or alienate any religious, or political preference," he asserted.
Goyal revealed about the company's future plans of adding more such fleets in order to cater to the specialised needs of the customers.
"In the future, we plan to add more specialised fleets for special customer needs. For example, there's a special cake delivery fleet coming up with hydraulic balancers which prevent your cake from getting smudged during delivery," said Goyal.
He further disclosed that the special cake delivery fleet will be operational in the next few weeks.