Army’s Albert Ekka Brigade marks 56th Raising Day with ceremonies in Agartala

AGARTALA: The Albert Ekka Brigade, which fought in the 1971 India-Pakistan war from the Tripura sector, on Thursday, observed its 56th Raising Day in Agartala with solemn ceremonies.

A defence spokesman said that the brigade celebrated its Raising Day with great pride and solemnity at Agartala Military Station. The occasion commemorated the illustrious history, valour, and unwavering service of the Brigade to the nation.

He said that the celebrations began with a wreath-laying ceremony to honour the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the country. Officers, junior commissioned officers, various other ranks, and civil dignitaries paid homage to the fallen heroes whose courage and dedication continue to inspire generations of soldiers.

According to the spokesman, the brigade has the unique distinction of having two highest gallantry awards in war and peacetime, and the only Param Vir Chakra of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The Brigade recently relocated to Agartala Military Station, which is particularly ominous, as the Brigade was launched into the 1971 war (Operation Cactus Lilly) from the Agartala sector.

The defence spokesman said that the Albert Ekka Brigade played a pivotal role in the Battle of Gangasagar (near the Tripura border) during the 1971 war, in which Lance Naik Albert Ekka of the 14th Guards battalion made the supreme sacrifice while clearing a critical enemy bastion that could have threatened Agartala and was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his conspicuous bravery.

Addressing the troops, Brigadier Dheeraj Singh lauded the brigade for its exceptional professionalism, operational excellence, and commitment to duty. (IANS)

Also Read: Security forces recover arms, explosives and drone in Manipur