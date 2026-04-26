NITI Aayog unveils roadmap to empower million-plus city governments, drive urban governance reforms

NEW DELHI: NITI Aayog on Saturday launched a report that presents a focused roadmap to address structural urban challenges such as fragmented institutional arrangements, limited devolution of powers, weak financial autonomy, and diffused accountability.

Strengthening urban governance is, therefore, critical to enabling cities to perform effectively, said the report which emphasises the importance of strengthening institutional foundations alongside sectoral improvements and prioritises India’s million-plus cities as key economic centres contributing significantly to national growth.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar released the report at an event attended by Urban Development Ministers from more than 10 states, reflecting broad-based participation and commitment to advancing urban governance reforms.

India’s urbanisation is central to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 and progressing towards a $30 trillion economy.

Cities are central to driving economic growth, fostering innovation, and generating employment.

The report, titled “Moving Towards Effective City Government – A Framework for Million-plus Cities” identifies persistent governance issues, including weak and fragmented leadership structures, constrained fiscal capacity, and capacity gaps that limit service delivery and urban performance.

It calls for a shift towards empowered city governments through a clear realignment of authority, responsibility, and resources at the city level. Such a transformation is essential for cities to function as effective engines of growth and responsive service providers. (IANS)

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