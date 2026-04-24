Arunachal Deputy CM Chowna Mein Highlights Women's Role in Viksit Bharat

ITANAGAR — Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday underscored the centrality of women to India's development story, asserting that Nari Shakti remains the driving force behind the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Referring to the latest edition of MyGov's Pulse newsletter, Mein shared his remarks on X, highlighting a range of national achievements across sectors.

"India's growth narrative is being powered by the strength, resilience, and ambition of its women, the true force of Nari Shakti," he said.

Mudra Yojana: Entrepreneurship at the Grassroots

Mein pointed to the completion of 11 years of PM Mudra Yojana as a marker of grassroots economic empowerment, noting that the scheme has enabled small businesses and self-reliance — particularly for women — across the country.

"Such initiatives are empowering countless citizens, especially women, to become drivers of economic growth," he said.

Maritime Growth, Digital Payments, and Nuclear Energy

Mein also highlighted India's expanding maritime capabilities, describing the country's port-led development as a reflection of its "rising global stature" in trade and connectivity.

On digital transformation, he pointed to the spread of QR code-based payments as evidence of India's emergence as a global leader in digital financial inclusion.

He further noted India's push in the nuclear energy sector as a crucial step toward long-term energy security and sustainable development.

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