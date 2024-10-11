Noel Naval Tata Appointed as Chairman, Tata Trusts

Mumbai: After the recent demise of Padma Vibhushan Ratan Naval Tata, the Chairman of the Tata Group, Noel Naval Tata has been appointed the next chairman of the Tata Trusts. He is the half-brother of Ratan Tata and will be taking the position with immediate effect according to a statement released by the Tata Trusts on Friday.

According to the statement, the trustees of various trusts that comprise the Tata Trusts met at a joint meeting held in Mumbai on Friday. The gathering condoled the recent demise of Ratan N. Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts, and recalled his yeoman services not only to the Tata Group but also to nation building.

“In separate meetings held immediately, thereafter, it was unanimously decided to appoint Noel Naval Tata as the Chairman of the various Trusts that constitute the Tata Trusts and also designate him as Chairman, Tata Trusts. His appointment comes into place effective immediately,” added the statement.

Speaking about the development, Noel Naval Tata, the new Chairman of Tata Trusts, said, “I am deeply honoured and humbled by the responsibility that has been cast on me by my fellow Trustees. I look forward to carrying on the legacy of Mr. Ratan N. Tata and the Founders of the Tata Group. Founded more than a century ago, the Tata Trusts are a unique vehicle for undertaking social good. On this solemn occasion, we rededicate ourselves to carrying on our developmental and philanthropic initiatives and continuing to play our part in nation building."