A man with a heart of gold: Sports fraternity mourns Ratan Tata’s demise

New Delhi: As the nation and the world mourn the loss of business tycoon and iconic industrialist Ratan Tata, the Indian sports fraternity has also condoled the desmise of the “true Ratan of Bharat”.

Ratan Naval Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital following age-related health conditions. He was 86.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, India captains Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, along with two-time Olympic medallist Neerj Chopra and others expressed their sorrow on social media on the passing of the “true icon of the country”.

“In his life, and demise, Mr. Ratan Tata has moved the nation. I was fortunate to spend time with him, but millions, who have never met him, feel the same grief that I feel today. Such is his impact,” Sachin posted on X.

“From his love for animals to philanthropy, he showed that true progress can only be achieved when we care for those who don’t have the means to take care of themselves. Rest in peace, Mr Tata. Your legacy will continue to live through the institutions you built and the values that you embraced,” the post read.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said, “Deeply saddened by the loss of Shri Ratan Tata Ji. His leadership, integrity, and dedication to society set a remarkable standard for legacy. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. Rest in peace, Sir.”

India skipper Rohit Sharma shared, “A man with a heart of gold. Sir, you will forever be remembered as someone who truly cared and lived his life to make everyone else’s better.”

India’s ace track and field athlete and two-time Olympic medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra said, “I’m very sorry to hear about the passing of Shri Ratan Tata ji. He was a visionary, and I’ll never forget the conversation I had with him. He inspired this entire nation. I pray that his loved ones find strength.”

India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav: “The epitome of kindness, most inspirational, marvel of a man. Sir, you have touched so many hearts. Your life has been a blessing to the nation. Thank you for your endless and unconditional service. Your legacy will live on. Rest in glory, sir.”

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh: “Ratan Tata ji will always be in our hearts as one of the builders of modern India. His leadership, humility, and unwavering commitment to ethics and values set a benchmark that will continue to inspire generations. His legacy will forever be remembered, not just for the companies he built, but for the countless lives he touched through his compassion and generosity.”

Ex-India star opener Virender Sehwag: “We have lost a true Ratan of Bharat, Shri Ratan Tata ji. His life will be an inspiration for us all and he will continue to live in our hearts.”

India men’s cricket head coach Gautam Gamhir said, “A true gem of Mother India!”

Olympic medallist shooter Gagan Narang posted, “Today, we bid farewell to a man whose kindness, wisdom, and integrity shaped not only businesses but countless lives.Ratan Tata Ji saw beyond profits, investing in people and the future of India. You left this world better than you found it, and your legacy will forever guide us.”

Former cricketer Suresh Raina, said “India has lost a true icon. Ratan Tata Sir’s visionary leadership, compassion, and unwavering commitment to philanthropy have left an indelible mark on our nation and the world. His legacy will continue to inspire us all. Rest in peace, Sir.”

Ratan Tata was born on December 28, 1937 in Mumbai and joined the Tata group as a young executive in 1962.

He was honoured with its second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008. He has also received various awards, honours, honorary doctorates from several Indian and global universities and other accolades.

He is survived by his family members, comprising brothers and sisters, including Simone Tata, Jimmy Tata, Noel Tata, Aloo Tata, Shireen Jejeebhoy, Deanne Jejeebhoy, Leah Tata, Maya Tata, Neville Tata, Manasi Tata, Jamset Tata, Tiana Tata and others, said a family statement. IANS

Also Read: India bids tearful adieu to icon Ratan Tata, thousands join his final journey

Also Watch: