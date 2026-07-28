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Number of people reporting over Rs 100 crore income rises four-fold in 5 years: Government

People reporting ₹100 crore+ annual income in ITRs rose from 142 in AY22 to 576 in AY26, Parliament was informed on Monday.
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New Delhi: The number of individuals reporting a Gross Total Income (GTI) of Rs 100 crore or more in their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) has increased more than four-fold over the past five assessment years, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

Answering a question in Parliament, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said 576 individuals reported a gross total income of Rs 100 crore or more in Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26, compared with 142 individuals in AY 2021-22.

The number stood at 301 in AY 2022-23, 284 in AY 2023-24 and 415 in AY 2024-25 before rising to 576 in AY 2025-26.

The minister clarified that there is no statutory definition of the term "billionaire" under the Income-tax Act, 2025 or the erstwhile Income-tax Act, 1961. He added that the government tracks individuals reporting gross total income of Rs 100 crore or more through income tax returns.  (ANI)

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Income Tax Returns
Gross Total Income
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