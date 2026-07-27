Opposition MPs Protest in Parliament, Demand Amit Shah’s Apology Over Police Brutality on Students

Guwahati: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra-led opposition MPs held a protest at the Makar Dwar in the Parliament House complex on Monday against the alleged police action to students protesting against the NEET paper leak issue on 20th July

With placards and a large banner in hand, the MPs raised slogans against the Central Government and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking accountability for the "police brutality" which they allege had occurred during the student demonstrations. They also demanded a public apology from Shah for the incident.

Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi has written letter to Home Minister seeking answers over what he called ‘barbaric assault’ on peaceful protesters. Gandhi raised this question in his letter: Whether Shah had given permission to any use of "lethal force" to disperse the demonstrators, including pellet guns.

Emphasising the importance of democratic values, Gandhi stated that peaceful protest is a fundamental pillar of democracy. He argued that it is the government's responsibility to protect citizens exercising their democratic rights and to address their concerns through dialogue rather than the use of force.