Odisha: Adani Ports Acquires Gopalpur Port At Rs. 3,350 Crore

GOPALPUR: In a significant development, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), on Tuesday, announced the acquisition of brownfield Gopalpur Port from the Shapoorji Pallonji Group for an enterprise value of Rs. 3,350 crore.

The move to offload the Gopalpur Port is part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group's deleveraging strategy with planned asset monetization.

It is to be noted that the SP Group acquired the under-construction Gopalpur Port situated in Odisha back in 2017.