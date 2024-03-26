Lok Sabha 2024: Sarbananda Sonowal To File Nomination From Assam's Dibrugarh LS seat

DIBRUGARH: As the General Elections are approaching closer, several political parties have released their list of candidates who will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls scheduled to commence from April 19.

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Ayush and the former Chief Minister of Assam, is all set to officially submit his nomination for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is expected to accompany the senior BJP leader.

On the other hand, MP Pradan Baruah is likely to file his candidacy for the Lakhimpur seat.