Lok Sabha 2024: Sarbananda Sonowal To File Nomination From Assam's Dibrugarh LS seat

DIBRUGARH: As the General Elections are approaching closer, several political parties have released their list of candidates who will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls scheduled to commence from April 19.
Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Ayush and the former Chief Minister of Assam, is all set to officially submit his nomination for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is expected to accompany the senior BJP leader.
On the other hand, MP Pradan Baruah is likely to file his candidacy for the Lakhimpur seat.
Moreover, Asom Jatiya Parishad's Lurinjyoti Gogoi, who will lock horns against Sarbananda Sonowal for the Dibrugarh seat, is also anticipated to file his nomination on the same day.
Additionally, the Diburgarh Lok Sabha seat is also expected to be contested by Manoj Dhanowar, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate who is scheduled to file his candidacy for the seat on March 27.
Meanwhile, Sarbananda Sonowal had previously served as the Chief Minister of Assam from 2016 to 2021. Prior to his tenure as the CM, he held the post of President of the BJP's Assam Unit for two terms: 2012 to 2014 and then from 2015 to 2016.
It is to be noted that Sonowal also led the All Assam Students Union (AASU) from 1992 to 1999, which happens to be the oldest student body in Assam.
Prior to joining the BJP in 2011, Sonowal was associated with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) party, which emerged after the Assam agitation.
He was elected to the Assam legislative Assembly for three times, representing Moran once and Majuli twice. He emerged victorious in the Moran Assembly seat back in 2001 from an AGP ticket and retained his position until 2004.
ALSO READ: Assam: Chapar Police Apprehend Youth with Loaded Pistol and Ammunition in Targeted Operation
ALSO WATCH: