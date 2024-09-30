Oil Marketing Companies Generating Profit Of Rs. 15/ltr On Petrol, Rs. 12/ltr On Diesel

GUWAHATI: Amidst falling crude prices, oil marketing companies (OMC's) are generating huge profits by selling petrol and diesel.

According to a recent report by ICRA, OMC's like Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum are booking a profit of Rs. 15/litre on petrol and Rs. 12/litre on diesel.

"ICRA estimates that the OMC's net realization was higher by Rs. 15/litre for petrol and Rs. 12/litre for diesel vis-a-vis international product prices in September 2024 (till September 17). The retail selling price (RSPs) of these fuels have been unchanged since March 2024 (Rs. 2/litre was reduced on petrol and diesel on March 15, 2024)," says Girishkumar Kadam, Senior Vice President and Group Head - Corporate Ratings, ICRA.