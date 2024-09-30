Northeast Frontier Railway To Operate 26 Special Trains To Tackle Festive Rush

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced its decision to run 26 special trains over the next two months to ease passenger rush during the upcoming festive season.

The 26 special trains with 254 trips this year for the festive season will start to operate from 1 October, 2024 and will continue to serve the passengers till 30 November, 2024.

These 13 pairs of special trains will facilitate a smooth and seamless travel experience by accommodating the expected surge of travelers during Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath Puja.

NFR has almost doubled the number of special trains and trips during the festive period as compared to last year.