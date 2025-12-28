Oman’s Duqm port expands India’s range of maritime options: Report

WASHINGTON: Oman’s Duqm port expands India’s range of maritime options, beyond Iran’s Chabahar, according to a media report. The port of Duqm lies outside the Strait of Hormuz. It saves India “diplomatic volatility, sanctions risk, and legal uncertainty” — all seen with Chabahar port, Washington-based media outlet The National Interest reported. The shift toward Duqm did not occur overnight. It has been shaped by “renewed sanctions enforcement, tighter compliance standards in global financial centres, and India’s determination to avoid over-reliance on any single port”. While Duqm will not be replaced by Chabahar, due to its geographic advantage, “it expands India’s range of options. India is ensuring that its access to the western Indian Ocean does not depend on a single partner or a single political environment,” the report said. The adjustment appears “incremental” and reshapes how Iran fits into India’s long-term strategy. Although Chabahar still matters for India, it no longer translates into leverage. The Iranian territory is still important to India for continental access, but its broader maritime posture no longer depends on operating within Iran’s political environment. (IANS)

