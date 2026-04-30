PIB Fact-Check Debunks Viral ₹12.50 Fuel Price Hike Claim; Confirms No Change in Petrol, Diesel Rates

New Delhi: The fact-checking unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Wednesday dismissed as fake a viral message claiming that petrol and diesel prices have been hiked by up to Rs 12.50 per litre.

The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit clarified that no such order has been issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG).

“An order circulating on social media claiming fuel price hikes is fake. The Government of India has not issued any such order,” the PIB Fact Check said in a post on X.

It also urged citizens to verify such information only through official sources and avoid sharing unverified claims.

The clarification comes amid the circulation of a purported government notification on social media platforms suggesting a sharp increase in fuel prices.

On Tuesday, a senior government official said that there is no proposal at present to increase retail fuel prices, seeking to calm concerns amid rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia that have impacted global energy markets.

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing here, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said petrol and diesel prices will remain unchanged for now, even as the government continues to monitor the evolving situation. She also reassured consumers about the adequate availability of essential fuels. “LPG, petroleum and diesel are available in sufficient amounts, and the prices have not increased, so please do not panic,” Sharma said. The government has ensured 100 per cent supply for domestic LPG and PNG consumers, as well as for CNG used in transportation, according to her. (IANS)

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