PM Modi launches Rs 4,000 crore projects in Sikkim, says Northeast is India’s ‘Ashtalakshmi’

GANGTOK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple development projects worth around Rs 4,000 crore in Sikkim, asserting that the Northeast region is India’s “Ashtalakshmi” and that the Himalayan state is an important part of it. Addressing a public gathering in the Paljor stadium, the Prime Minister said the Centre has attached special importance to the development of the Northeast over the past several years and has moved beyond the “Act East” policy to an “Act Fast” approach.

“For the Northeast, we have not only adopted the Act East policy, but also Act Fast. Today, projects worth Rs 4,000 crore in healthcare, infrastructure, education and other sectors have been kick-started,” PM Modi said.

Highlighting Sikkim’s ecological richness, he said the state is blessed with immense biodiversity and natural beauty.

“More than 500 species of birds and around 700 species of butterflies can be found here. Sikkim has excellent forest cover. People who visit Sikkim once wish to come here again and again,” he said.

The Prime Minister stressed that tourism potential can be fully realised only when connectivity is strengthened.

He said the Centre is prioritising road, rail and air connectivity in the region. He noted that the Sevok-Rangpo railway line project is progressing rapidly and said Sikkim is set to receive railway connectivity for the first time in its history.

He also referred to the proposed expressway linking Bagdogra Airport with Gangtok, saying it would significantly reduce travel time and improve tourist inflow.

PM Modi alleged that previous Congress governments had ignored the development needs of Sikkim and the wider Northeast region. “After the BJP came to power, development in Sikkim gained momentum,” he said.

To boost tourism and generate local employment, the Prime Minister announced that 1,000 homestays would be developed in the state. He also praised the youth of Sikkim for excelling in various sports and said the Centre is promoting sporting talent through the Khelo India initiative.

Referring to the healthcare sector, PM Modi said several new programmes were launched on Tuesday and claimed that healthcare infrastructure in Sikkim had remained neglected during earlier regimes. “The BJP government has taken several steps to strengthen healthcare across the Northeast, including Sikkim,” he added. The projects launched on Tuesday are expected to enhance infrastructure, improve public services and further integrate Sikkim with the rest of the country. (IANS)

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