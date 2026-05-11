PM unveils Rs 9,400-cr projects to make Telangana manufacturing, connectivity hub

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth around Rs 9,400 crore for Telangana aimed at creating large scale employment and better connectivity in the state.

Addressing the gathering via video conferencing, the Prime Minister highlighted Hyderabad's transformational significance as a centre of both national and global importance and outlined how multiple large-scale projects launched today would establish Telangana as a major manufacturing hub.

Emphasising India's progress on the Reforms Express while building modern infrastructure across sectors, the Prime Minister identified the Zaheerabad Industrial Area as a cornerstone of this transformation, representing the Government of India's national mission to develop industrial corridors.

The Prime Minister observed that thousands of crores of rupees from the Union Government will fund these facilities, creating employment pathways for thousands of young citizens in Telangana and Hyderabad. Highlighting the multiplier effect, PM Modi emphasised, "vehicles, machinery manufactured here, and food processing industries established in the zone will empower Telangana's workers and farmers alike".

He underscored how the PM MITRA Park in Warangal will catalyse a national textile revolution while providing participating units with comprehensive benefits from Union Government schemes including the PLI scheme.

"This textile park will create employment for a large number of people, especially for our sisters and daughters," he remarked.

Detailing the Government of India's unprecedented 12-year investment trajectory in modern connectivity infrastructure across roads, railways, and airports, the Prime Minister noted that nearly Rs 1.75 lakh crore has been allocated to National Highways development alone. He observed that Telangana has realised substantial benefits from this national focus, with the state's National Highway network doubling over the past 12 years. Comparing Telangana's transformed railway investment profile with its pre-2014 baseline, the Prime Minister noted a dramatic escalation: while undivided Andhra Pradesh's railway budget stood at less than one thousand crore rupees prior to 2014, Telangana's current annual railway allocation exceeds Rs 5,500 crore. (IANS)

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