Society Stronger Than Politics: PM Modi Hails Art of Living’s Role in Uniting India

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that society is more powerful than politics and government as he hailed Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s ‘The Art of Living’ foundation for significantly contributing to uniting the society.

PM Modi was attending the 45th anniversary celebrations of ‘The Art of Living’ and the 70th birthday celebrations of Gurudev Sri Ravi Shankar in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi remarked that India’s spiritual values have influenced people across the world, highlighting Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s contribution to raising awareness about India’s traditions.

“Today, people across the world are influenced by India’s spiritual values, and inspiration has continued to come from these ancient traditions. Inspired by the same spirit, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar sowed the seed of the Art of Living 45 years ago. Today, it stands before us like a vast banyan tree,” he said.

“Any campaign succeeds only when the power of society joins it. Therefore, awakening the power of society for every such important mission is extremely essential. I have always believed that society is more powerful than politics and governments. Any government can succeed only when society itself actively participates in nation-building,” he added.

PM Modi also stated that people’s will to live for others binds India, despite its diversity.

“India is a country filled with diversity. There are so many languages, so many traditions, different customs, and different ways of worship. A question often arises in all our minds: what is the fundamental element that binds all of this together? The answer is to live not for oneself but for others,” he said.

Extending birthday greetings to Gurudev Sri Ravi Shankar, PM Modi said, ‘Today is Gurudev’s 70th birthday.’ When the centenary celebrations take place, I will come again to join them. Today, this divine and grand Dhyan Mandir has been inaugurated. When the resolve is clear, and work is carried out with a spirit of service, every effort brings pleasant results.”

Further pointing out the lotus-shaped ceiling under which the address took place, PM Modi light-heartedly said, “Whether anything else happens or not, we are all under the shelter of the lotus. And with the blessings of Gurudev, the shelter of the lotus will take the nation to new heights.”

PM Modi inaugurated the newly constructed Dhyan Mandir at the Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru, a dedicated meditation hall envisioned as a space for inner peace and holistic well-being. (ANI)

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