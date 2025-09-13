SEBI eases IPO shareholding rules, brings relief for large companies

NEW DELHI: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday announced a series of regulatory changes after its board meeting, including a major relaxation in minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms for large companies planning initial public offerings (IPOs). According to SEBI’s release, companies with a market capitalisation of Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore will now get more time to meet the public shareholding requirements. They will be required to achieve 15 per cent MPS within five years of listing and 25 per cent within 10 years. (IANS)

