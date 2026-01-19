Silver prices jump 22% in January, near Rs 3 lakh mark

Silver prices have continued their remarkable rally, rising another 22 per cent in January so far, strengthening investor interest and keeping the white metal firmly in focus. The sharp surge has helped silver emerge as the top performer among major asset classes, supported by strong demand and multiple positive global factors. After an extraordinary 170 per cent rise earlier, MCX silver prices have maintained strong momentum this month. From the April close of Rs 95,917, silver has climbed nearly 200 per cent to settle at Rs 2,87,762 on Friday, a performance usually associated with multibagger stocks rather than commodities. Prices have also touched fresh record highs, with the latest peak of Rs 2,92,960 recorded last week. As silver surged past earlier expectations much faster than anticipated, analysts have been quick to revise their targets upward (IANS)

