This Diwali, Celebrate Brighter Returns with Our Fixed Deposit Plans!

Diwali often comes with two lists: gifts to buy and goals to achieve. If you are setting aside money for a family trip, a long-term goal, or a safety buffer, parking a portion in a Bajaj Finance FD can make that plan clearer. You choose the amount and tenure, lock the return on day one, and stop worrying about market swings.



Before you start, check the latest interest rates on Bajaj Finance FDs and run your numbers through the FD calculator to ensure your maturity corpus meets your specific goals.



What makes a Bajaj Finance FD a practical investment option

Predictable growth : A fixed deposit pays a fixed return till maturity. You know exactly what comes back and when, which makes Diwali budgeting easier.

Strong safety signals : Bajaj Finance FDs carry top-tier credit ratings from leading agencies, indicating a high level of safety for interest and principal.

Flexible tenure : Pick any tenure from short (12 months) to medium (up to 60 months) and align it with real goals—fees due in a year, a renovation in two years, or a milestone in three.

Payout choice : Select a cumulative FD for a larger maturity or a non-cumulative FD for monthly/quarterly income.

Anytime booking: Open online in minutes; track all details in one account.



Because fixed deposit rates can change over time, many families like booking multiple FDs in tranches rather than a single large deposit. That way, every tranche locks the rate available on the day you invest.

Use the FD calculator first

A quick use of the FD calculator helps you:



Compare cumulative vs. non-cumulative outcomes

See how an extra 6–12 months increases the maturity amount

Plan cash flows if you want a monthly or quarterly interest payout

Let us consider an example:

You put Rs. 2 lakh in a cumulative Bajaj Finance FD for 24 months. Then, you invest an additional Rs. 2 lakh in a non-cumulative FD that pays interest quarterly to cover household expenses. On the calculator, you will see one deposit building a lump sum while the other covers recurring bills. Adjust amounts and tenure until both goals fit.

Cumulative vs. non-cumulative FDs

If you are confused about the cumulative and non-cumulative FD plans, here is a simple breakdown that will help you understand the differences between the two options: