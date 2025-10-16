This Diwali, Celebrate Brighter Returns with Our Fixed Deposit Plans!

Diwali often comes with two lists: gifts to buy and goals to achieve. If you are setting aside money for a family trip, a long-term goal, or a safety buffer, parking a portion in a Bajaj Finance FD can make that plan clearer. You choose the amount and tenure, lock the return on day one, and stop worrying about market swings.
Before you start, check the latest interest rates on Bajaj Finance FDs and run your numbers through the FD calculator to ensure your maturity corpus meets your specific goals.
Predictable growth: A fixed deposit pays a fixed return till maturity. You know exactly what comes back and when, which makes Diwali budgeting easier.
Strong safety signals: Bajaj Finance FDs carry top-tier credit ratings from leading agencies, indicating a high level of safety for interest and principal.
Flexible tenure: Pick any tenure from short (12 months) to medium (up to 60 months) and align it with real goals—fees due in a year, a renovation in two years, or a milestone in three.
Payout choice: Select a cumulative FD for a larger maturity or a non-cumulative FD for monthly/quarterly income.
Anytime booking: Open online in minutes; track all details in one account.
Because fixed deposit rates can change over time, many families like booking multiple FDs in tranches rather than a single large deposit. That way, every tranche locks the rate available on the day you invest.
A quick use of the FD calculator helps you:
Compare cumulative vs. non-cumulative outcomes
See how an extra 6–12 months increases the maturity amount
Plan cash flows if you want a monthly or quarterly interest payout
Let us consider an example:
You put Rs. 2 lakh in a cumulative Bajaj Finance FD for 24 months. Then, you invest an additional Rs. 2 lakh in a non-cumulative FD that pays interest quarterly to cover household expenses. On the calculator, you will see one deposit building a lump sum while the other covers recurring bills. Adjust amounts and tenure until both goals fit.
If you are confused about the cumulative and non-cumulative FD plans, here is a simple breakdown that will help you understand the differences between the two options:
If you support your parents’ monthly costs, consider placing that portion in a non-cumulative FD and keeping your goal money in a cumulative FD. You can use the FD calculator to decide the split.
Match tenure to goal dates: Don’t guess. If you need money in March 2027, set the maturity for February 2027.
Stagger bookings: If you have Rs. 3,00,000, book 2-3 FDs over the next two to three months. If fixed deposit rates improve, later tranches benefit. However, if they soften, at least the early tranches are locked.
Use bonuses wisely: If you receive a Diwali bonus or reimbursement, add a fresh FD instead of leaving it idle in savings.
Review annually: At every maturity, compare current fixed deposit rates and your cash-flow needs before renewing the FD.
Step 1: Visit the Bajaj Finance FD page and click ‘Open FD’.
Step 2: Enter your phone number and verify it with a one-time password.
Step 3: Enter the investment amount, tenure (12–60 months), and choose between cumulative and non-cumulative FD options.
Step 4: Complete KYC (existing customers can confirm; new customers must finish Aadhaar-based KYC).
Step 5: Pay the amount via net-banking or UPI. You will receive your FD receipt and can view details in your account dashboard.
Lock today’s fixed deposit rates on the day you book, start from as little as Rs. 15,000, and choose a tenure (12–60 months) that matches your goals. Use the FD calculator to compare cumulative (bigger maturity) vs. non-cumulative (regular income) options, or build a simple three-step FD ladder so something matures every year.
With strong AAA safety ratings and a senior-citizen rate boost, your festive savings can grow steadily with a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit. You can open your FD online in minutes and track the details using the dashboard. If you prefer a monthly interest payout for bills, switch to a non-cumulative FD and see the payout upfront on the FD calculator. On the other hand, if you are planning a future expense, time your maturity to the exact month so cash is ready when you need it.
