Tezpur University Undergoes Administrative Reshuffle Following Allegations

Tezpur: Tezpur University is witnessing a major administrative shake-up after Acting Registrar Pritam Dev and Shankar Chandra Deka, Dean of the School of Engineering, resigned from their posts. Reports suggest that both officials faced allegations of pressuring subordinates to carry out unethical tasks, allegedly under instructions from Acting Vice-Chancellor Raja Rafiqul Haque.

The resignations come amid mounting scrutiny of the university’s internal administration. Authorities have indicated that further reviews are underway to ensure transparency and restore accountability within the institution.

The university has assured staff, students, and stakeholders that administrative practices will be realigned with ethical standards, addressing concerns raised and reinforcing a culture of integrity across all departments.