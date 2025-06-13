Top 7 Things Every First-Time Car Owner Should Do After Buying a Vehicle

Becoming a first-time car owner is a thrilling milestone, but it also brings important responsibilities. From ensuring proper documentation to keeping up with routine maintenance, there is a lot to manage. If you live in Punjab, one crucial requirement is the HSRP Punjab number plate, which is now mandatory for all vehicles to enhance road safety and compliance. Additionally, applying for an online FASTag is essential to avoid delays at toll plazas and steer clear of unnecessary fines.

So, in this blog, discover seven key things every car owner should keep in mind to stay law-abiding and enjoy a seamless driving experience.

7 Things to Consider by Every First-Time Car Owner after Purchasing a Vehicle

There are a few things that every first-time car owner needs to have an idea about to maintain their car and increase its life span as much as possible. So, the following are a few tips you can consider to keep your car in the best possible condition if you just purchased or are thinking about purchasing your first car:

Complete Registration of Your Vehicle and Installation of the Number Plate

The first and foremost thing every first-time car owner should do after buying a vehicle is register it with the nearest local RTO (Regional Transport Office). Even though your dealership might provide you a car with a complete registration process, in case you take responsibility for yourself, make sure to complete it first before driving your car on the road. Also, make sure to obtain your Registration Certificate (RC) and install High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP).

Get FASTag Online

FASTag is a small sticker attached to the windshield of your car that enables you to pay tolls instantly and automatically. This will help you to avoid long queues on highway toll payments and avoid paying twice the toll amount. You can easily apply for FASTag online by visiting the official website of your bank, official FASTag portals, and mobile apps.

Perform Online Check of Challan

At times, whenever you break a rule, you receive a traffic challan. For this, it is crucial to perform regular online challan checks. For instance, if you are from the capital city, going for a regular e challan Delhi check can keep you aligned with traffic compliance.

To find out if there are any pending challans, visit the official government website and enter your vehicle's number. Clearing challan payments helps you prevent extra fines and maintain a clean driving record.

Schedule Your First Service and Maintenance Time

Every car needs first servicing after a few months of purchase. On-time servicing of your vehicle enables smooth running and avoids facing bigger problems while travelling. Checking regularly about oil changes, brake, and tyre pressure helps maintain your car condition for a prolonged period. Thus, make sure not to skip your first servicing and keep your car aligned with all servicing requirements.

Install Safety Essentials and Basic Accessories of Your Vehicle

As soon as you purchase a vehicle, make sure to keep it in safe condition. Purchase necessary accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, sunshades, phone holders, and others. Also, keep in mind that other safety kits include a fire extinguisher, first aid kit, warning triangle, and tyre puncture kit.

Keeping these accessories arranged beforehand protects you during emergencies. Moreover, being a first-time car owner, you can also install a reverse parking camera to make driving easier.

Obtain Your Vehicle Insurance

Purchasing your vehicle insurance is not just crucial but rather mandatory in India. You should have third-party insurance for driving legally. For better protection, you can also choose a comprehensive insurance plan.

This kind of plan provides damage coverage to your car during theft, accidents or natural disasters. Make a thorough comparison and then purchase your vehicle insurance online from reliable companies.

Keep Documents Ready for Your Vehicle

For easy access, make sure to keep all relevant documents ready beforehand. These documents include insurance papers, a Registration Certificate (RC), a driver's license, and a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. If possible, keep a soft copy of these papers. This will be beneficial even if you forget to carry documents or if they are lost.

Final Words

Owning a new car is always a dream come true moment for all. However, if necessary measures are not taken from the initial stage, it can lead to significant damage or loss to your car as time goes by. Make sure to go through the tips we have guided you above to keep your car roadworthy and avoid any hassle leading to monetary loss and disruption of mental peace for your brand new car.