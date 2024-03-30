Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks of direct representation in policy-making

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has emphasised the critical need for political continuity and highlighted the significance of representation in policy-making directly from Kerala, with a special focus on Thiruvananthapuram for which she expressed her confidence in NDA candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar as the ideal candidate to champion this cause.

She was speaking on Thursday at a session on ‘political continuity for economic stability’ organised by economic experts, industry leaders and financial professionals in the city. “The focus lies on instituting political continuity, which directly correlates with economic stability. The slogan “Political Continuity Matters” resonates not only within the BJP but also among citizens who recognise its significance. The goal is to build upon the achievements of the past decade,” the Minister said. Sitharaman praised the Modi government’s accomplishments, including streamlining bureaucracy, transparency and accountability.

“The upcoming election provides an opportunity to reinforce political stability and drive progress. Let us collectively work towards a Thiruvananthapuram that actively participates in shaping the nation’s future,” the Minister added. (IANS)

