Upgrade Without Overspending This Diwali – Explore Samsung’s Budget-Friendly Smartphones under Rs. 25,000

As India lights up in color and celebration this Diwali, another way to add brilliance to the season is by upgrading to a smarter smartphone experience. This festive period, consumers can step into the glow of innovation without overspending. Samsung has introduced a range of smartphones that combine elegant design, powerful performance, and intelligent features—each priced under Rs. 25,000. With attractive discounts and flexible finance options available across retail outlets, this is an ideal time to own a Samsung phone that shines as bright as the festival itself.

Diwali also marks the perfect occasion to upgrade without straining the budget. Through Bajaj Finserv, customers can access an extensive range of electronics and appliances across 1.5 lakh+ partner stores in over 4,000 cities across India. Buyers can select their preferred Samsung mobile phone and make the purchase easily using the Easy EMI Loan facility, which offers financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh. The total cost can be converted into manageable monthly EMIs tailored to individual budgets, with zero down payment options available on select models. Shoppers can simply walk into a partner store, choose their device, complete the process swiftly, and take home the latest Samsung technology without any upfront payment.

Best Samsung phones under Rs. 25,000 to buy this Diwali

Here are some of the top Samsung models available this season, with prices starting below Rs. 25,000 and Easy EMI plans beginning at just a few hundred rupees per month through Bajaj Finserv. The experience becomes even more rewarding with zero down payment options, making premium technology more accessible than ever.

1. Samsung Galaxy A20 (32 GB, Red, 3 GB RAM)

Price: Rs. 12,643*

Easy EMIs starting from: Rs. 1,054/month*

For budget-conscious buyers, the Galaxy A20 is a smart pick. Sporting a bold red color and packed with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, it covers all essentials—calls, social media, and photography—without breaking the bank.

2. Samsung Galaxy M31 (64 GB, Black, 6 GB RAM)

Price: Rs. 16,479*

Easy EMIs starting from: Rs. 1,373/month*

If battery life is a priority, the Galaxy M31 stands out with its renowned endurance and dependable 6 GB RAM. It offers solid performance and plenty of storage for everyday use, wrapped in an elegant black design.

3. Samsung Galaxy M40 (128 GB, Midnight Blue, 6 GB RAM)

Price: Rs. 20,825*

Easy EMIs starting from: Rs. 1,735/month*

With a large 128 GB storage capacity and a stylish midnight blue finish, the Galaxy M40 is perfect for those who love storing music, photos, and videos. Its 6 GB RAM offers reliable performance for gaming and streaming, making it a versatile choice this festive season.

4. Samsung Galaxy A51 (128 GB, White, 8 GB RAM)

Price: Rs. 23,174*

Easy EMIs starting from: Rs. 1,931/month*

The Galaxy A51 is for those who demand more. With 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, this phone handles heavy multitasking and storage-intensive apps effortlessly. The white finish adds a premium touch to the festive upgrade.

5. Samsung Galaxy A50 (64 GB, Black, 6 GB RAM)

Price: Rs. 23,705*

Easy EMIs starting from: Rs. 1,975/month*

The Galaxy A50 offers a sleek design with a vibrant display and solid performance. Its 6 GB RAM ensures smooth multitasking, and 64 GB storage gives ample space for apps and media. This model is ideal for those who want a balance of power and style without going over budget.

Disclaimer: The features, availability, and pricing of each model are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.

Diwali upgrade made easy with Bajaj Finserv

Upgrading to a new Samsung smartphone this Diwali has become easier and more affordable with Bajaj Finserv’s financing options. Customers can purchase the latest Samsung phones under Rs. 25,000 through Easy EMIs, zero down payment offers on select models, and a range of festive financing deals designed to suit diverse budgets.

Bajaj Finserv also offers the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator, which combines brand offers, dealer discounts, and EMI benefits. This tool helps buyers plan their purchases efficiently while reducing the total cost of ownership.

Steps to get started:

Browse online: Consumers can explore Samsung mobiles under Rs. 25,000 on Bajaj Mall, comparing features like camera, battery, display, and performance.

Visit partner stores: Buyers can experience chosen models at any of 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores across 4,000 cities, with expert guidance.

Opt for Easy EMI Loan: Customers can finance up to Rs. 5 lakh via monthly instalments (3–60 months). Some Samsung models offer zero down payment for instant ownership.

Check eligibility online: Users can quickly verify their pre-approved loan limit by entering a mobile number and OTP.

Use EMI Network Card: Existing cardholders can convert purchases into EMIs up to their approved limit with a paperless, instant checkout.

Diwali is all about new beginnings, and there is no better way to start fresh than with a new phone that suits modern lifestyles. Samsung’s range under Rs. 25,000 offers plenty of options—whether it’s superior cameras, vibrant displays, or dependable performance. Combined with festive discounts, cashback offers, and financial convenience, these smartphones make for a truly smart buy.

