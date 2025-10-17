Grenade Attack and Gunfire Rock Army Camp in Assam’s Kakopathar; Three Soldiers Injured, Massive Manhunt Underway

Guwahati : Three Indian Army personnel were injured when suspected ULFA (Independent) militants launched a grenade and gunfire attack on an Army camp in Kakopathar, Tinsukia district, late on October 16.

The assault occurred around 12:30 AM, when militants hurled grenades and opened fire, prompting retaliation from soldiers. The exchange lasted nearly 30 minutes before the attackers fled into nearby forests.

Security forces, including the Indian Army, Assam Police, and paramilitary units, have launched massive search operations across Kakopathar and adjoining areas. Drone surveillance and road blockades are in place to track the perpetrators.