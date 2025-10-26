US Consumer Price Index report shows inflation at 3%

Washington: The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.3 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis in September, after rising 0.4 per cent in August, the US Bureau of Labour Statistics reported on Friday.

Over the last 12 months, the all-items index increased 3.0 per cent before seasonal adjustment. Note that the September CPI data collection was completed before the lapse in appropriations. The index for gasoline rose 4.1 per cent in September and was the largest factor in the all items monthly increase, as the index for energy rose 1.5 per cent over the month. The food index increased 0.2 per cent over the month as the food at home index rose 0.3 percent and the food away from home index increased 0.1 per cent.

According to a release of the Bureau of Labour Statistics, US Department of Labour, the index for all items less food and energy rose 0.2 per cent in September, after rising 0.3 per cent in each of the 2 preceding months. Indexes that increased over the month include shelter, airline fares, recreation, household furnishings and operations, and apparel. The indexes for motor vehicle insurance, used cars and trucks, and communication were among the few major indexes that decreased in September.

The all-items index rose 3.0 per cent over the 12 months ending September, after rising 2.9 per cent over the 12 months ending August. The all items less food and energy index also rose 3.0 percent over the last 12 months, the release said.

The energy index increased 2.8 per cent for the 12 months ending in September. The food index increased 3.1 per cent over the last year. (ANI)

Also Read: ‘Germany aims to finalise Free Trade Deal with India by year end’: Consul General Achim Burkart