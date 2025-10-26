‘Germany aims to finalise Free Trade Deal with India by year end’: Consul General Achim Burkart

Thiruvananthapuram: Germany hopes to conclude the long-pending Indo-European Free Trade Agreement with India by the end of this year, said Achim Burkart, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany to Karnataka and Kerala.

Speaking at the ‘German Day of Unity’ event held here on Saturday, Burkart highlighted the growing cooperation between the two nations.

“In all that world of darkness, there is also hope and light. One of these lights is the ever-growing good relations between India and Germany, and also the common willingness to finalise the Indo-European Free Trade Agreement by the end of this year,” he said. Addressing ongoing global conflicts, the Consul General emphasised that India and Germany are united in their commitment to the principles of the UN Charter. He stressed that Germany will not rest until a sustainable and just peace is achieved in Ukraine, in line with UN guidelines.

“This UN Charter represents the hope that jointly agreed rules are stronger than arbitrary violence, that negotiations produce more sustainable solutions than the dominance of individuals, and that a life of dignity can be enjoyed by every human being,” he added.

Burkart cautioned that the ideals set forth at the founding of the United Nations 80 years ago face unprecedented pressure today.

He underlined that India and Germany will work closely to uphold and defend these principles, strengthening multilateral cooperation in the process.

The event was welcomed by G. Vijaya Raghavan, Chairperson of the Goethe-Zentrum in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, and co-hosted by Honorary Consul Syed Ibrahim. Burkart also presented awards to the winners of the German Model Parliament, an educational initiative promoting democratic debate and cross-cultural engagement.

The celebrations concluded with a musical performance by Buck Roger and the Sidetrackers, adding a cultural touch to the diplomatic gathering. The German Day of Unity, celebrated annually, serves as a platform to reinforce bilateral ties, promote cultural exchange, and highlight Germany’s ongoing commitment to cooperation with India on economic, political, and social fronts. (IANS)

