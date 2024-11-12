Your Complete Guide to Digital Bike Insurance Checks: How Technology Makes It Easier

Having your bike is a convenient way to travel from one place to another. However, you must have a bike insurance plan because it has been made mandatory by the Motor Vehicle Act. It will give you financial security during an emergency involving your two-wheeler and help you comply with the law. So, you need to perform a bike insurance check online to know about the policy conditions, renewal dates, premium amount, and coverage benefits.

Keep scrolling down and reading this blog to get a clear idea of why you need bike insurance, reasons to check bike insurance online, and how to check bike insurance online.

Bike insurance is mandatory and gives you the required financial protection against emergencies on the road. Here are the reasons to get bike insurance:

Protects Against Third-party Liabilities

With bike insurance, you will get complete financial protection against the damages affecting third parties during an emergency. Also, if your bike has caused damage to a third party, then having suitable bike insurance will cover the finances for you.

Protects Against Own Damage

Bike insurance will help you cover the required funds if your bike is damaged in an accident or needs repair and maintenance. Moreover, you only need to pay a small premium amount which will help pay huge repair fees for your bike.

Coverage Against Natural Calamities and Disasters

If your bike gets damaged in a natural or manmade disaster like flood, landslides, theft, or riots, an insurance plan will give you financial protection.

Peace of Mind

After buying bike insurance, you will get complete peace of mind because you are assured of financial protection. You can peacefully ride your bike on the roads without thinking about the cost of repairs and maintenance.

Having bike insurance is crucial for legal compliance and getting financial protection against uncertainties on the road. However, you need to conduct a regular insurance check online for the following reasons:

Know about the Policy Condition Changes

Insurance companies keep updating their policy plans according to regulatory changes. If you keep checking your bike insurance online, you can stay informed about any small changes in your policy plan. Also, you will get to know about new policy offers which are more beneficial at a lower premium.

Stay Informed about Cost-saving Opportunities

Regularly monitoring and staying informed about bike insurance policy plans will help you identify ways to save, reduce your premium, and get more benefits. You will get a complete idea of how factors like the depreciation of your bike and competition among insurers are affecting your premium. Also, you can check if you are eligible to get the add-on benefits for your existing policy.

Customising Policy Plans

If you buy a flexible bike insurance plan, you can adjust the coverage and premium amount to suit your changing needs. Also, you can keep checking for more benefits to add to your existing plan, which will help you avoid unnecessary expenses. Moreover, you can compare the premium rates offered by other insurance companies and make an informed decision.

Avoid Overpaying or Missing Premium Payment

In case you do not monitor your bike insurance regularly, you can miss out on renewing the policy and end up paying a fine. So, you can avoid overpaying for your bike insurance policy if you keep checking the status online. Furthermore, regular bike insurance checks will help you find a policy with better deals helping you avoid overpaying.

You can easily check your bike insurance status online using the VAHAN portal or the insurance provider’s official website.

VAHAN Portal

Here are the steps to check your bike insurance policy status using the VAHAN portal:

Step 1: Log in to the VAHAN e-services website and tap on the ‘Know Your Vehicles Details’.

Step 2: Create an account, otherwise enter your registered phone number and tap ‘Next’.

Step 3: Log in to your account with your password.

Step 4: Enter the 6-digit received on your registered mobile number and click on ‘Verify’.

Step 5: On the next page enter the vehicle registration number and tap on ‘Vahan Search’.

Step 6: View all the policy details.

Insurance Company’s Website

Below are the steps to check your bike insurance policy status using the insurance company’s website:

Step 1: Go to the insurance company's website or mobile application.

Step 2: Log in to your account with your user ID or mobile number and password.

Step 3: Enter your vehicle registration number and registered phone number.

Step 4: View all the policy details on the next page.

The Bottom Line

Overall, getting bike insurance is mandatory for all bike owners. You are given financial protection against accidents, theft, or third-party damages involving your bike. So, you need to keep checking your bike insurance status online using the VAHAN portal or the insurance company’s official website.