Acting on people’s biodiversity register

A natural ecosystem of an area or geographic region remaining healthy is crucial for its resilience against climate change impact. The presence or loss of different species of flora and fauna in an ecosystem is a report card of its health status. Indigenous communities developed traditional knowledge systems to monitor biodiversity changes and evolve adaptive mechanisms for coexistence in nature. Modern market economy requiring building connectivity for market linkage of traditional agricultural farms with markets led to diversion of forest for building roads and bridges. The development push for better education and healthcare also resulted in the felling of trees, while population growth led to the construction of more dwelling houses and converting agricultural and unclassified forest land into human settlements. These development activities have brought drastic changes to the ecosystem in each rural or urban settlement. Human civilisations have reached a critical juncture when rising global temperatures due to climate change impacts have brought sustainability challenges for farmers because of the rise in extreme weather events. This has given rise to global awareness of the importance of biodiversity conservation. Preparing the inventory of species is the first step to initiating conservation efforts. The People’s Biodiversity Register (PBR) is an innovative approach to documenting existing biodiversity in each village and local knowledge on their sustainable use. Updating the register will help people to know the status of different biodiversity species and alert the government and experts to suggest measures and action in respect of those species that are declining. Conservation of different species is crucial to maintaining the food chain. Loss of a particular species in the food chain disrupts other species, which in turn affects the human settlements dependent on a healthy population of these species for sustainable life and agricultural production. The PBR also empowers indigenous and local communities to establish intellectual rights of communities with respect to use of certain medicinal plants or other traditional knowledge-based local biodiversity use. Modern pharmaceutical industry sources many ingredients from biodiversity rich regions like the Northeast, but the indigenous communities, who are the custodians of various types of medicinal plants and other species since their settlements remain deprived from commercial exploitation of such natural resources. Often the traditional knowledge is also appropriated by such pharmaceutical companies or corporate entities, with unsuspecting members of indigenous communities sharing their knowledge without any idea it was going to be used for commercial gain with no transfer of benefit to the community. Assam making considerable progress in the compilation of PBR is good news, but the challenge is to keep updating it and undertaking scientific studies on the updated status and future trajectories of application of traditional knowledge. The quality of data for PBR is dependent on the level of awareness in the local community of biodiversity, among whom the Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC) has been constituted. As the name suggests, apart from preparation of the PBR, the BMC is also mandated with the responsibility of conservation and sustainable use of biological resources, eco-restoration of biological resources, and regulating access to biological resources. Imparting continuous training to BMC functionaries about the statutory powers and responsibilities of their committees is essential to achieving the objective of the compilation of PBRs. Integrity or BMC members is crucial to regulating access to biological resources for commercial exploitation so that these committees are reduced to consent-giving committees in the name of ease of doing business. Once the PBR is complied with, then the BMC undertaking other associated responsibilities based on PBR entries requires not only funding support from the local body and the state government, but evaluation of its performance at periodic intervals is critical to identify gaps and take corrective action. The awareness among different sections of the community on biological resources, PBR, and BMC mandates can play a role in strengthening public audits and ensuring the election of the right people in the BMC. The term of each BMC is five years or till the formation of the new committees, which is a substantial period for positive action-based PBR or for causing irreversible ecological losses due to inaction or negative action of a BMC. The system of traditional knowledge being passed on from one generation to the next has weakened over time due to the failure of the modern education system to incorporate this traditional knowledge preservation system in academic courses and syllabuses. As a result, this has remained confined to academic circles undertaking research on it. The objectives of preservation of biological resources and associated knowledge through PBR can be achieved only through incorporation of traditional knowledge documented in the register in the school curriculum. This will go a long way in equipping the future generations with knowledge of their forefathers to meet the necessities of life without causing harm to the local ecosystem. Women being a key stakeholder of the BMC, self-help groups can be mobilised for building awareness on PBR among them.