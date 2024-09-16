Beyond government jobs

That over eleven lakh candidates had taken the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination on Sunday against about 17,000 vacant posts, brings to the fore once again that the unemployment scenario in the state is becoming worse every passing day. With very few large-scale employers in the state, and with the arrival of private industrial companies also remaining low, the majority of job-seekers are looking to the state government for jobs. But it is also a fact that most young people in Assam continue to look only to the state government for jobs. The society too is yet to wake up to create an environment where young people look beyond the state government for employment opportunities. While certain central government agencies like the Railways recruit a large number of people every year, the banking sector too offers a large number of jobs to fresh graduates. Similarly, the private sector too recruits a large number of young people every year at the all-India level. Unfortunately, there is still a tendency among both parents and young people in Assam, even in this era of globalisation, of not looking at the all-India job market, be it in the government sector or the private sector. The responsibility of changing this mindset lies with the state government, public leaders, student and youth organisations, and above all, the teaching community. Most young people, particularly at the school level, trust their teachers more than anyone else. Thus, the teachers have to play a big role in motivating the young people to look at the all-India job market. What is also important to keep in mind is that small enterprises, including shops, restaurants, small manufacturers, and various kinds of service providers, also constitute a large job market, especially for high school dropouts and Class XII dropouts. Unfortunately, young people, particularly those belonging to the indigenous communities, have yet to consider this as a potential area to seek employment.