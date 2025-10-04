Bodoland rises again: Hagrama Mohilary returns with five guarantees

Zahid Ahmed Tapadar

In a resounding comeback that has reshaped the political landscape, Hagrama Mohilary is set to be sworn in as the Chief of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) on October 5. His return to power follows a historic electoral triumph, with his party securing 28 of the 40 constituencies in the recently concluded 5th BTC Legislative Council election.

This mandate has not only marked a political revival for Hagrama Mohilary – who earlier held power for 17 consecutive years before a five-year hiatus – but has also re-established the faith of the people across the Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri and Tamulpur districts in his leadership. The verdict of September 22 reaffirms the people’s trust in his vision and promises, particularly the five guarantees he announced before the elections.

Assuming Office with Reverence and Resolve

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for October 5 at 11 AM at the BTC Secretariat Park, Bodofa Nwgwr, Kokrajhar. The solemn occasion will be graced by the Hon’ble Governor of Assam, Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, and the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Chief Secretary of Assam, Dr Ravi Kota, will administer the oath of office to Hagrama Mohilary and the members of the Executive Council.

In a deeply symbolic gesture, before assuming office, Hagrama Mohilary and the newly elected members of the Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly (BTCLA) will pay homage at the tomb of Bodofa Upendranath Brahma at Dotma. They will also offer tributes at the Bodoland Martyrs’ Cemetery in Debargaon, followed by floral offerings at the statue of Bodofa U N Brahma in front of the BTC Legislative Assembly building. These acts reflect a reaffirmation of commitment to the ideals of Bodofa and to the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives for Bodoland.

The Five Guarantees: A Roadmap for Development

Hagrama Mohilary has assured the people of Bodoland that his new term in office will be defined by five key guarantees aimed at addressing some of the most pressing issues of the region and ensuring equitable development. These guarantees are not just promises but commitments he has pledged to translate into action at the very beginning of his tenure.

Land Rights for the Landless

One of the key commitments is the settlement of land rights for all landless families across communities within the BTC area, based on the 2005 Voter List. Following the formation of the government, and in line with the BTC Agreement, a comprehensive land survey will be undertaken. Based on its findings, necessary measures will be taken to issue land pattas to all eligible landless and economically backward people from every community. This initiative seeks to bring lasting stability and social justice to thousands of families, ensuring equitable inclusion of all communities in the region’s developmental journey.

Empowering Youth through Employment

For unemployed youth and the promotion of self-employment ventures, an annual fund of Rs 100 crore will be provided. This initiative is expected to encourage entrepreneurship, skill development, and job creation, offering a ray of hope to thousands of young people striving for economic independence.

Dignity for Senior Citizens and Specially Abled

In a gesture of inclusiveness, Hagrama has pledged an annual allocation of Rs 10 crore to support senior citizens and specially abled individuals. The scheme will strengthen social security and provide much-needed assistance to some of the most vulnerable sections of society.

Women’s Empowerment and Self-Reliance

Recognising the central role of women in shaping society, an annual fund of Rs 40 crore will be dedicated to women’s empowerment and self-reliance. The scheme is designed to enhance women’s participation in economic activities, encourage self-help groups, and enable financial independence for countless women across the region.

Support for Economically Weaker Sections

An annual provision of Rs 50 crore will be made for people belonging to the economically weaker sections. This allocation will serve as direct assistance to improve living conditions, provide social support, and reduce poverty in underprivileged households.

A Vision for Peace and Progress

Throughout the election period, Hagrama Mohilary assured that these guarantees are only the beginning. “I will take decisive steps to resolve the key issues concerning our people, ensuring that Bodoland emerges as a region of peace, prosperity, and sustainable development for all,” he said. His words echo a promise of struggle for peace and development in the region.

Stepping into a New Era

As Hagrama Mohilary prepares to take the oath of office on October 5, the moment is being seen as a watershed in Bodoland’s political journey. The people’s overwhelming support has re-established his central role in shaping the destiny of the region. With the five guarantees at the core of his new administration – land rights for the landless, support for youth employment, dignity for senior citizens and specially abled individuals, empowerment of women, and assistance for economically weaker sections – Hagrama’s return promises a roadmap towards inclusivity, empowerment, and lasting peace. This return will be a moment of renewal, a reaffirmation of faith, and a promise of progress for Bodoland as it rises once again to embrace a new era of growth and harmony.