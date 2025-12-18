Breathless capital: The hidden cost of affluence

If we do not change our habits today, we will leave behind nothing for future generations except polluted air, depleted water sources, and deepening inequality – Lalit Garg

India’s national capital, Delhi, is today passing through a deadly environmental crisis that is not merely the problem of one city but a grave warning for the entire nation. The irony is that the immediate measures enforced in the name of controlling this crisis end up hurting the very sections of society that have contributed the least to it—the poor and the working class. Giving voice to this injustice, the Supreme Court was compelled to observe that hardships created by the lifestyle of the affluent are ultimately borne by the poor. This remark is not only legally significant but also deeply unsettling from a social and moral standpoint.

While hearing petitions related to rising pollution in Delhi-NCR, a bench comprising Chief Justice Suryakant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice Vipul M. Pancholi made this poignant observation. Taking note of the arguments presented by senior advocate and amicus curiae Aparajita Singh, the Court categorically stated that stringent restrictions like GRAP-IV disproportionately impact the poor. Construction activities come to a halt, daily wage earners lose their livelihoods, and informal workers are pushed into desperation—while the affluent classes, whose lifestyles contribute most to pollution, remain largely unaffected. The Chief Justice clearly stated that the root of the problem lies in the lifestyle of the rich, and therefore, the solution must also begin there. He assured that the Court would pass effective and enforceable orders and would not hesitate to ensure their strict implementation if required. Justice Suryakant observed that people living in metropolitan cities are accustomed to certain lifestyles they are unwilling to change. As a result, pollution is generated by affluence, but its consequences are endured by the poor.

The Court’s thinking reflects a deeper concern—that if we truly want a clean and healthy environment, each one of us must be willing to sacrifice certain comforts, adapt our lives to eco-friendly practices, and adopt a positive attitude toward nature and the environment. Despite knowing that polluted air affects both rich and poor alike, the affluent continue to remain largely indifferent. Undoubtedly, the Supreme Court has touched a raw nerve of society. Despite wider roads, new flyovers, and expanding highways, traffic congestion and pollution continue to worsen. The reason is evident—the unchecked use of private vehicles. The culture of “one person, one car” not only occupies excessive road space but also multiplies carbon emissions. Discussions on odd-even schemes and carpooling have surfaced repeatedly, but the political will to make public transport affordable, reliable, and efficient has remained weak.

The increasing use of air conditioners, coolers, and other climate-control devices has further deepened the environmental crisis. These appliances increase electricity consumption, raise ambient temperatures, and indirectly expand the pollution footprint. Industries, too, often fail to honestly comply with environmental regulations. The water crisis presents another cruel contradiction—while slum dwellers struggle for drinking water, affluent neighbourhoods water their lawns, wash cars frequently, and maintain swimming pools. Nature has provided air, water, and resources for everyone, but unequal access driven by affluence has made their distribution deeply unjust. Political parties trade accusations, yet concrete and long-term solutions remain elusive.

The time has now come for both the government and citizens to fulfil their responsibilities with sincerity. Governments must strengthen public transportation systems, make them affordable and attractive, strictly enforce environmental regulations on industries, and design urban development policies that are environmentally sensitive. Citizens, on the other hand, must reassess their lifestyles—avoid unnecessary vehicle usage, reduce energy consumption, use air-conditioning judiciously, and act responsibly toward shared natural resources. Ironically, those in power have failed to prioritise the strengthening of public transport in Delhi. Had public transportation been affordable and convenient, the pressure of private cars on roads might have been significantly reduced. In recent years, the use of air-conditioning and other cooling mechanisms has increased rapidly among the affluent and middle classes. This has not only increased electricity consumption but has also intensified carbon emissions and outdoor temperatures. Similarly, many industries run by wealthy business interests fail to honestly adopt pollution-control measures.

Policy failures by successive governments are a major reason behind this worsening air pollution tragedy. While plans are drafted, they lack seriousness and continuity. Pollution control boards suffer from inadequate resources, weak monitoring systems, and negligible action against violators. The division of responsibility between central and state governments remains unclear. Every winter, when Delhi and other northern cities choke under toxic air, temporary “emergency measures” are announced. Once the smog clears, everything returns to business as usual. A lack of transparency in policymaking and pressure from industrial lobbies further complicate the crisis. Coal-based industries, petroleum companies, and construction lobbies exert such influence that taking stringent action becomes politically inconvenient. The transition to clean energy is repeatedly postponed by branding it an “expensive option”, whereas in reality, it is an investment in human life and environmental security.

The air pollution crisis is no longer merely about dust and smoke—it has become a symbol of economic injustice, political insensitivity, and social apathy. Governments that promise to improve citizens’ lives have failed to ensure clean air. Data indicate that air pollution costs India nearly ten per cent of its GDP annually. This loss is not just financial; it reflects the erosion of human capital, growing health burdens, and declining quality of life. It is time to view this crisis not merely as an environmental issue but as a profound social and moral challenge. The right to clean air is a fundamental right of every citizen, yet this right is being steadily stripped away. The affluent must exercise restraint in their lifestyles, redirect investments toward clean energy, and distance themselves from polluting industries. Governments must frame strict policies that not only penalize polluters but also incentivise the adoption of clean technologies.

Air pollution has become a collective crime where perpetrators are few and victims are many. Development must now be redefined with clean air and a safe environment at its core. If governments genuinely aspire for national prosperity and a “developed India”, they must prioritise the protection of citizens’ breath. The affluent must realize that the air they are polluting today will ultimately suffocate the lungs of their own future generations. Any indifference toward air and water pollution is an injustice to the nation and to humanity itself. Wealth is not a crime—but when the cost of wealth is paid by the poor, it marks the failure of a civilized society. The Supreme Court’s observation powerfully reminds us that some sacrifice of comfort is indispensable for a clean environment. If we do not change our habits today, we will leave behind nothing for future generations except polluted air, depleted water sources, and deepening inequality.