Building a future of human-elephant coexistence in India’s tea landscapes

Uddhab Chandra Sarmah

(Retired Executive Director, Warren Tea Ltd. & Senior

Tea Specialist, Solidaridad Asia)

The tea landscapes of Assam and North Bengal are among the most productive and ecologically significant plantation regions in the world. These plantations also share their boundaries with some of India’s richest elephant habitats. In recent years, however, the relationship between humans and elephants has become increasingly strained. Fatal attacks on tea garden workers by wild elephant herds have become alarmingly frequent, particularly in estates adjoining reserve forests. The growing fear among workers has disrupted normal field operations and has emerged as a serious humanitarian, economic, and conservation challenge.

The increasing encounters are often attributed to expanding human settlements, fragmentation of elephant corridors, degradation of forest habitats, climate-induced changes in vegetation, and a noticeable increase in elephant populations in certain landscapes. Addressing this issue requires a balanced approach that safeguards both human lives and one of India’s most iconic wildlife species.

Understanding the root causes: Elephants have traditionally followed well-established migratory routes across forests and grasslands. Over time, many of these natural corridors have been obstructed by agricultural expansion, infrastructure development, and settlements. Tea plantations, often located along these ancient pathways, have inadvertently become part of the elephants’ movement routes.

Climate change has further aggravated the situation by altering rainfall patterns, reducing natural food availability, and drying seasonal water sources inside forests. Consequently, elephant herds increasingly venture into tea estates in search of food and water, bringing them into direct contact with workers.

A comprehensive roadmap for conflict mitigation:

1. Scientific mapping of elephant corridors: The foremost priority should be the scientific identification and protection of all traditional elephant corridors. Modern technologies such as GPS collaring, satellite imagery, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), drones, and artificial intelligence should be employed to predict seasonal elephant movement patterns. Such information would enable tea estate managers to prepare advance safety plans during periods of high elephant activity.

2. Establishment of early warning systems: Tea gardens located near forest boundaries should establish integrated elephant early warning systems comprising thermal cameras, motion sensors, watchtowers, drone surveillance, and mobile communication networks. Real-time alerts through SMS or dedicated mobile applications can provide valuable time for workers and supervisors to vacate vulnerable areas before elephant herds arrive.

3. Worker-centric operational planning: The safety of tea workers must remain the highest priority. During seasons of frequent elephant movement, work schedules should be modified by delaying field operations in vulnerable sections during early morning and late evening hours. Plucking gangs should work in larger groups under close supervision, and isolated field operations should be avoided wherever possible.

4. Restoration of forest habitats: Long-term mitigation depends upon improving the quality of elephant habitats within reserve forests. Large-scale planting of bamboo, cane, wild banana, jackfruit, indigenous grasses, and other preferred elephant food species can substantially reduce the need for elephants to enter tea estates. Simultaneously, restoration of natural water bodies within forests would help retain elephant populations inside their natural habitats.

5. Creation of ecological buffer zones: Instead of abrupt boundaries between forests and plantations, ecological buffer zones should be developed using native vegetation, bamboo belts, wetlands, and mixed tree plantations. These transition zones can reduce sudden encounters between workers and elephant herds while simultaneously enhancing biodiversity.

6. Formation of estate-level elephant response teams: Each vulnerable tea estate should establish trained elephant response teams consisting of estate management, experienced workers, Forest Department personnel, and local volunteers. These teams should receive professional training in crowd management, elephant behaviour, emergency evacuation procedures, and the safe use of non-lethal deterrents.

7. Adoption of modern non-lethal technologies: The use of humane and scientifically proven deterrent technologies should be encouraged. Solar-powered fencing at strategic locations, beehive fencing, tripwire alarm systems, thermal surveillance, searchlights, and coordinated warning sirens have shown encouraging results in several elephant landscapes across Asia and Africa. These measures should always be implemented under expert guidance to prevent unnecessary stress or injury to elephants.

8. Capacity building and community awareness: Regular awareness programmes should be conducted for tea workers and nearby villagers. Workers should be educated about elephant behaviour, warning signals, safe escape procedures, and emergency communication systems. A well-informed workforce can significantly reduce casualties arising from panic or inappropriate responses during elephant encounters.

9. Social security and compensation: The families of workers who lose their lives or suffer injuries due to elephant attacks deserve immediate financial and social support. Governments, tea companies, and insurance providers should collaborate to ensure prompt compensation, comprehensive life insurance coverage, medical assistance, rehabilitation support, and educational assistance for dependent children.

10. Landscape-level institutional coordination: Human-elephant conflict extends beyond the boundaries of individual tea estates. Effective mitigation requires close collaboration among tea companies, small tea growers, forest departments, wildlife experts, district administrations, research institutions, and local communities. A common database documenting elephant movements and conflict hotspots would greatly strengthen coordinated action across landscapes.

11. Integrating regenerative landscape management: Regenerative landscape management offers an innovative long-term solution. Restoration of degraded lands, enhancement of soil health, increased tree cover, conservation of wetlands, and biodiversity-friendly plantation management improve ecosystem resilience while creating healthier habitats for wildlife. Such integrated approaches benefit both agricultural sustainability and wildlife conservation.

12. Strengthening research and innovation: Research institutions should intensify studies on elephant migration patterns, climate change impacts, habitat restoration, artificial intelligence-based movement prediction, and community-based coexistence models. Scientific findings must be translated into practical management guidelines for tea estates.

Policy recommendations: The Governments of Assam and West Bengal, in collaboration with the Government of India, the Tea Board of India, forest departments, wildlife institutions, and the tea industry, should formulate a dedicated Human–Elephant Conflict Mitigation Policy for Tea Landscapes.

The policy should include:

n Scientific mapping and legal protection of elephant corridors.

n Mandatory conflict management plans for tea estates located in vulnerable zones.

n Financial support for early warning systems and worker safety infrastructure.

n Habitat restoration programmes inside reserve forests.

n Standard operating procedures for emergency response.

n Dedicated insurance and compensation mechanisms for affected workers.

n Promotion of biodiversity-friendly and regenerative plantation management.

n Continuous monitoring, research, and periodic policy review.

Conclusion:

The tea gardens of Assam and North Bengal are not merely centres of agricultural production; they are also part of one of the world’s most important elephant landscapes. The challenge before us is not to choose between conservation and human safety but to create a model where both can coexist harmoniously.

A science-based, community-centred, and environmentally sustainable strategy can significantly reduce human-elephant conflict. Through habitat restoration, technological innovation, worker education, effective governance, and collective responsibility, it is possible to protect the lives of tea garden workers while ensuring the long-term survival of the Asian elephant.

The future of the tea industry and the conservation of wildlife are inseparable. Building a landscape of peaceful coexistence is therefore not only an ecological necessity but also a moral responsibility for present and future generations.

Every tea leaf harvested from the plantations of Assam and North Bengal carries with it a responsibility—not only to sustain livelihoods but also to protect the magnificent wildlife that has shared these landscapes for centuries. Human progress and wildlife conservation need not be competing goals. With wisdom, compassion, science, and collective commitment, India’s tea landscapes can become a global model of peaceful coexistence between people and elephants.