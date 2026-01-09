Chandubi Festival: A living tradition rooted in community and memory

Siddharth Roy

As the New Year unfolds, the serene surroundings of Chandubi Lake in Assam’s Kamrup district have once again come alive with colour, music, and celebration. The five-day-long 16th annual Chandubi Festival, which began on January 1, 2026, at the premises of Chandubi Lake under the Palasbari LAC and continued until January 5, is a reminder of how deeply culture, nature, and community are intertwined in Assam. Jointly organized by the Barduar Bholagaon Anchalik Rabha Students’ Union and the Chandubi Festival Celebration Committee, the festival stands as a fine example of grassroots cultural leadership.

Chandubi Lake itself is a place of quiet power. Born out of the devastating earthquake of 1897, the lake is a symbol of resilience, of how nature, after disruption, can create something enduring and beautiful. Surrounded by hills and forests, and close to villages largely inhabited by indigenous communities such as the Rabhas, Chandubi has long been more than a tourist destination. It is a cultural landscape, shaped by memory, livelihood, and tradition.

The Chandubi Festival draws its strength from this setting. At its core, it is a celebration of indigenous culture, especially that of the Rabha community. Folk dances, traditional music, local food, crafts, and community gatherings define the spirit of the festival. These are not performances designed merely to entertain visitors; they are expressions of a living culture, shared with pride and openness.

For some, the Chandubi Festival holds a deeply personal meaning. The festival held its first edition in 2010, during the tenure of my father, Shri S.K. Roy, as the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup district. I visited the festival for the first time in 2011, during its second edition, and that early experience left a lasting impression, offering a close view of a community-led cultural celebration taking shape. It was clear that this was not an event imposed from outside but one shaped by the community itself. The festival has grown but kept its spirit, as seen today.

That continuity is perhaps the festival’s greatest achievement. Over sixteen years, Chandubi has evolved without losing its roots. The involvement of organizations like the Barduar Bholagaon Anchalik Rabha Students’ Union highlights the important role that young people play in preserving culture. Students are not only participants; they are organizers, performers, and storytellers. Their engagement ensures that tradition is not frozen in the past but carried forward with relevance and energy.

Beyond culture, the Chandubi Festival has clear economic value for the region. During these five days, the area attracts visitors from Guwahati and other parts of Assam. Local vendors sell traditional food, handloom products, and handicrafts. Boatmen, transport providers, and small businesses see increased activity. For many families, the festival offers a vital opportunity to earn additional income. This kind of community-based tourism is sustainable and inclusive, ensuring that benefits reach local people directly.

The festival also plays an important role in promoting environmental awareness. Hosting a large gathering near an ecologically sensitive lake is a responsibility. Over the years, organizers have increasingly focused on cleanliness, waste management, and respect for the natural surroundings. This balance between celebration and conservation is crucial. Chandubi reminds us that cultural pride and environmental responsibility can, and must, go together.

In a broader sense, the Chandubi Festival contributes to social harmony. It brings together people from different backgrounds—locals, visitors, artists, and officials—into a shared space. In a diverse state like Assam, such interactions matter. They build understanding, reduce distance, and strengthen social bonds. Festivals become platforms not just for celebration, but for dialogue and mutual respect.

The timing of the festival, at the very start of the year, adds to its significance. It offers a moment of reflection and renewal. As people step into a new year filled with uncertainties and ambitions, the festival grounds them in shared history and collective identity. It sends a quiet message that progress does not require abandoning tradition; instead, tradition can guide progress.

From a policy and governance perspective, the Chandubi Festival highlights the importance of supporting local cultural initiatives. While large, state-sponsored festivals have their place, smaller community-led events often preserve traditions that might otherwise fade. What such festivals need is not control but facilitation—basic infrastructure, logistical support, and promotion that respects local leadership.

At the same time, care must be taken to avoid over-commercialization. Festivals that gain popularity always run the risk of diluting their authenticity. The strength of the Chandubi Festival lies in its simplicity and community ownership. Preserving this character should remain a priority as the event continues to grow.

In an age dominated by fast-paced urban life and digital distractions, Chandubi offers something rare: a space to slow down. The calm of the lake, the rhythm of folk music, and the warmth of community interaction create an experience that stays with visitors long after they leave.

As the 16th Chandubi Festival concluded on January 5, 2026, it stands as a testament to what sustained, community-driven cultural efforts can achieve. It is not just a festival on the calendar but a living tradition, one that connects past and present, memory and meaning. For Assam, Chandubi remains a reminder that culture, when nurtured with care and participation, can be a powerful force for unity, resilience, and hope.