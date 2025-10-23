Cruising the Brahmaputra: Fuelling India’s next wave of tourism growth

Sarbananda Sonowal

(Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways)

The Brahmaputra has always been more than just a river. For centuries, it has served as the lifeline of Assam and the Northeast—a conduit for culture, commerce, livelihoods, and collective memory. Today, it is being reimagined as something even greater: a river of opportunity, capable of transforming tourism, boosting local economies, and driving sustainable development across the region.

Historically seen as difficult to navigate, the Brahmaputra is now emerging as a central pillar in India’s inland waterways transformation. The success of the MV Ganga Vilas—the world’s longest river cruise launched in 2023 by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji from Varanasi to Dibrugarh—proved that Indian rivers can redefine luxury and adventurous cruise tourism. Now, attention is turning to the Brahmaputra as the next frontier for global river cruising.

This shift is the result of strategic vision and sustained policy intervention by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI). Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, since 2014, inland waterways have moved from the periphery to the core of India’s transport and tourism policy. His vision of blending “economy with ecology” has inspired projects that align infrastructure development with environmental sustainability.

Guided by the PM’s vision, our ministry has been working to reposition Brahmaputra as an engine of growth. From developing cruise terminals to promoting community-led tourism, his stewardship has ensured the Northeast is an integral part of India’s maritime ambitions. This philosophy extends to river tourism, where each initiative seeks to balance ecological integrity, cultural richness, and community livelihoods.

The Ganga Vilas journey from the holy city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to the heritage city of Dibrugarh in Assam, spanning over 3,200 kilometres across 27 river systems in five Indian states and two countries, showcased the potential of India’s waterways to support world-class cruise experiences. While that cruise captured international attention, the Brahmaputra offers a more distinctive blend—home to unmatched biodiversity, centuries-old cultural heritage, and majestic landscapes. From the monastic Satras of Majuli to the iconic wildlife of Kaziranga, the river promises an immersive cruise experience that’s both luxurious and authentic.

The growth of river cruising in India is evident, particularly on National Waterway-2 (Brahmaputra), where the number of cruise vessels has risen dramatically—from just 3 in 2013-14 to 25 by 2025. This surge reflects a broader national trend, with annual river cruise voyages across the country witnessing a notable 20% increase. This growth has been enabled by IWAI’s focused infrastructure development—ensuring adequate depth for navigation, round-the-clock aids to navigation, dedicated terminals, electric shore power, and pilotage services, all designed in close consultation with cruise operators.

Private sector confidence is rising. Viking Cruises, a global leader in luxury river cruising, has announced the launch of two vessels on the Brahmaputra with an investment of Rs 250 crore. This landmark development is set to attract both international tourism and global capital.

Building the Foundations

of River Cruise Tourism

To further enhance cruise infrastructure, IWAI completed construction of two steel gangway tourist jetties at Pandu and Bogibeel in August 2025 to ease the embarkation and disembarkation of cruise passengers. Two more are under construction at Pandu, set to be completed by the end of 2025.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India is actively developing essential infrastructure in the Northeast to promote and support river cruising on the Brahmaputra. This includes the development of modern jetties at Pandu and Bogibeel. In Dibrugarh, the restoration of a heritage building is 80% complete and expected to finish by October 2025—creating a key tourism hub in Upper Assam.

Four new tourist terminals at Silghat, Biswanathghat, Neamati, and Guijan are being developed in Assam. These terminals will extend the reach of river cruises, providing new embarkation and disembarkation points. IWAI, in collaboration with the Director General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL), is also developing lighthouses at Pandu (Dharapur), Silghat, Biswanath, and Bogibeel, with geotechnical investigations and designs already completed. A dedicated cruise terminal in Guwahati is also on the horizon, positioning the city as a central hub for river tourism in the Northeast.

River tourism goes beyond luxury—it plays a vital role in strengthening community connectivity. To support this, IWAI has deployed Ro-Pax vessels on key routes such as Neamati–Kamlabari and Sualkuchi–North Guwahati–South Guwahati. Operated by the Government of Assam, these services provide safe, reliable and secure ferry transportation for the region’s riverine communities.

The Brahmaputra corridor runs close to Kaziranga and Manas National Parks, both UNESCO World Heritage Sites—offering unparalleled ecotourism experiences. Passengers can disembark for safaris in Kaziranga or explore the spiritual and cultural life of Majuli, creating immersive, authentic journeys.

River tourism also channels revenue towards conservation and community development, ensuring that growth supports environmental and cultural preservation.

Inland waterways are among the most energy-efficient modes of transport. With a lower carbon footprint than road or rail, the sector is transitioning to green vessels, including hybrid and electric catamarans and even hydrogen fuel cell ships, aligning with India’s net-zero emissions target by 2070. Cruise terminals are being designed with eco-friendly features, including electric shore power and sustainable waste management systems.

For too long, the Brahmaputra was viewed primarily through the lens of its challenges. Today, it stands as a river of promise—driving tourism, logistics, and community transformation. Luxury cruises are putting the region on the global map, waterway transport is reducing environmental stress, and riverine communities are gaining new economic lifelines.

The India Maritime Week 2025, scheduled from 27th to 31st October in Mumbai, will feature a dedicated session on shaping the future of river cruise tourism in India. Policymakers, investors, cruise operators, environmental experts, technocrats, and community leaders from around the world will converge to chart a collective roadmap. At the heart of this dialogue will be the Brahmaputra—a model and a symbol of sustainable river tourism.

Driven by the vision of PM Narendra Modi, the groundwork by IWAI, and the entry of global players like Viking Cruises, Brahmaputra is poised to emerge as India’s premier river cruising destination. By seamlessly integrating tourism, logistics, heritage, and ecology, the Brahmaputra can showcase a modern, green, and inclusive model of development. The river and its people have waited long enough. Now is the time to let the Brahmaputra flow forward—as India’s next engine of tourism growth, carrying with it the promise of a greener, more vibrant, and prosperous future.