Defiance and the Limits of Office

Pallab Bhattacharyya

(Pallab Bhattacharyya is a former director-general of police, Special Branch and erstwhile Chairman, APSC. Views expressed by him is personal. He can be reached at pallab1959@hotmail.com)

On 5 May 2026, Mamata Banerjee publicly declared that she would not resign from the office of Chief Minister despite her party’s defeat in the Assembly elections, alleging that the mandate had been “stolen”. The statement, dramatic in tone and defiant in posture, immediately ignited a constitutional debate that goes to the very heart of parliamentary democracy in India: can an elected executive authority continue in office after losing the confidence of the electorate, and what happens if resignation is refused?

The answer, grounded firmly in India’s constitutional architecture, is neither ambiguous nor open-ended. The office of a Chief Minister is not a personal entitlement but a contingent authority derived from legislative majority. The moment the majority evaporates, the moral claim to office dissolves, and the legal framework ensures that formal tenure cannot persist beyond a narrow transitional window. In this sense, the refusal to resign, however politically resonant, carries no enduring constitutional weight.

The Indian Constitution constructs executive power through a careful balance between democratic legitimacy and institutional oversight. Under Article 164, the Chief Minister is appointed by the Governor and holds office “during the pleasure of the Governor”. This phrase, often misunderstood, does not imply arbitrary authority but instead reflects the deeper principle that the executive must enjoy the confidence of the elected Assembly. The Governor, though largely ceremonial in routine governance, becomes pivotal in moments of transition, particularly when electoral outcomes disrupt the existing power structure.

In the scenario described, where a different party or coalition has secured a clear legislative majority, the Governor is constitutionally obliged to recognize that mandate. The outgoing Chief Minister may continue briefly in a caretaker capacity, ensuring administrative continuity, but this period is inherently temporary. It is not a discretionary extension of power but a procedural bridge between two governments. If the incumbent refuses to resign, the governor is neither helpless nor constrained; the Constitution provides sufficient authority to resolve the impasse.

At the core of this mechanism lies the principle that there cannot be two chief ministers in a state simultaneously. Once the Governor invites the leader of the majority to form the government and administers the oath of office, the tenure of the previous incumbent ceases automatically. The refusal to resign, therefore, becomes symbolically potent but legally irrelevant. It is an act of political theatre rather than a constitutional obstacle.

The events surrounding the electoral defeat of the Trinamool Congress illustrate this distinction vividly. While public rhetoric may frame the outcome as contested or illegitimate, constitutional processes do not hinge on subjective acceptance of electoral results. They rely instead on institutional verification, the authority of the Election Commission, and the formal composition of the Assembly. Once these elements are established, the transition of power becomes a matter of procedure rather than persuasion.

In circumstances where ambiguity persists—such as disputes over majority support within the assembly—the Governor may call for a floor test. This device, affirmed repeatedly by judicial precedent, ensures that the question of confidence is resolved within the legislative chamber rather than through executive assertion. A Chief Minister who avoids or fails such a test effectively forfeits the right to continue in office. The refusal to participate does not prolong authority; it accelerates its termination.

The role of the Governor, often contested in political discourse, becomes especially significant in such moments. Acting not as an agent of the central government but as a constitutional sentinel, the Governor must ensure that governance reflects the will of the Assembly. If an outgoing Chief Minister attempts to obstruct the transition—by delaying resignation, refusing to convene the Assembly, or challenging the legitimacy of the new majority—the Governor may dismiss the council of ministers and appoint a new government. This is not an extraordinary measure but a necessary exercise of constitutional duty.

In extreme situations, where governance breaks down entirely and constitutional processes cannot be carried out, the Governor may recommend the imposition of President’s Rule under Article 356. This provision, though controversial in its historical use, exists precisely to address scenarios where the machinery of the state ceases to function in accordance with constitutional norms. However, it remains a measure of last resort, invoked only when all other avenues have been exhausted.

The broader implications of such a refusal extend beyond the immediate political context. At stake is not merely the tenure of an individual leader but the integrity of democratic conventions. Parliamentary democracy operates as much on unwritten norms as on codified rules. The expectation that a defeated leader will step aside is not just a courtesy; it is a recognition of the electorate’s sovereignty. When this norm is challenged, the resilience of constitutional institutions is tested.

Nevertheless, the Indian constitutional framework has demonstrated remarkable robustness in navigating such crises. The interplay between the Governor, the Assembly, and, where necessary, the judiciary ensures that no individual can indefinitely subvert the system. The architecture is designed to withstand precisely the kind of defiance suggested in the statement of 5 May 2026. It channels conflict into institutional processes, preventing it from escalating into constitutional paralysis.

There is also a deeper philosophical dimension to this issue. Democratic authority is inherently transient, contingent on periodic renewal through elections. To cling to office after losing that mandate is to misunderstand the nature of political power in a republic. It transforms governance from a public trust into a personal possession, eroding the moral foundation upon which democratic legitimacy rests.

In this context, the statement by Mamata Banerjee can be read as an expression of political dissent rather than a viable constitutional position. It reflects the emotional intensity of electoral defeat and the high stakes of regional politics, but it does not alter the legal realities. The Constitution does not recognize refusal as a mechanism of continuity; it recognizes only majority support.

The episode also underscores the importance of institutional clarity in times of political uncertainty. By delineating the powers of the Governor and the conditions under which a Chief Minister holds office, the Constitution minimizes ambiguity and prevents prolonged disputes. It ensures that transitions, however contentious, are ultimately resolved through established procedures rather than ad hoc negotiations.

As India continues to evolve as a democratic polity, such moments serve as reminders of both the strengths and the vulnerabilities of its system. They highlight the need for adherence to constitutional norms not only in letter but also in spirit. Political actors may test the boundaries of the system, but the durability of democracy depends on the willingness of institutions to enforce those boundaries.

In the final analysis, the refusal of a Chief Minister to resign after electoral defeat is less a constitutional crisis than a constitutional inevitability. The system is designed to absorb such defiance and to resolve it without compromising the continuity of governance. The authority of the electorate, mediated through the Assembly and upheld by the Governor, remains paramount.

Thus, while the declaration of 5 May 2026 may resonate in the realm of political rhetoric, it cannot alter the fundamental principle that executive power flows from legislative confidence. Once that confidence is lost, the tenure of office ends—not by personal choice, but by constitutional design.