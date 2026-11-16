Distortions in the costumes and make-up of Bhaona

Arup Saikia

(arupsaikia07@gmail.com)

A part from acting and mu-sic, considerable distortions have also crept into the costumes and make-up of Bhaona. The central themes of Bhaona are rooted in the broader Indian cultural tradition. Srimanta Sankardeva, however, adapted and transformed this tradition by incorporating the indigenous cultural resources of Assam, thereby giving it a distinctively Assamese identity. Therefore, the costumes of all Bhaona performers, from the Gayon-Bayon (singers and instrumentalists) to the actors, should reflect the essence of Assamese culture.

In particular, the costumes of female characters, ranging from Parvati and Shurpanakha to Draupadi, should follow the distinctive Sankari or Sattriya style of Assam. The costumes of male performers, on the other hand, have come under considerable influence of Bengali styles. Ironically, some self-proclaimed followers of Sankari culture hesitate to accept the traditional red-flowered Gamusa, dismissing its colour as associated with Brahminical worship. On the other hand, they adopt costume designs derived from Chaitanya Deva or Ramananda, both associated with Brahminical traditions. The dhotis and panjabis worn by the Gayon-Bayon should be white, not muga-coloured (golden-beige). To address these issues, there is a need for a common platform bringing together costume manufacturers and sellers, Gayon-Bayon performers, and make-up artistes. Such a platform could facilitate discussion and bring about necessary reforms in the presentation of Bhaona costumes and make-up.

There have been extensive debates over the acting and musical traditions of Bhaona. However, it is not easy for a folk-culture protection committee to confine a living folk tradition within rigid grammatical or conventional rules. In the matter of costumes and make-up, nevertheless, certain corrective measures can certainly be introduced.

Our leading female performers have never worn non-Sattriya costumes or green Gamosas while performing abroad. We should raise these uncomfortable issues because people often refrain from speaking about them.