Drains, Not Flyovers

Guwahati desperately needs a modern drainage system. The need for such a system was once again proved when more than half the city went under waist-deep water, if not more, when it rained heavily for about two hours on Sunday afternoon. Rapid urban growth and climate change regularly turn city streets into rivers. To resolve the flooding issue, the city must clear clogged drains, revive natural wetlands, build large underground pipes, and create an umbrella agency for civic coordination. Guwahati sits in a bowl-shaped valley surrounded by hills. When heavy rain falls, water naturally flows toward the city centre. Today, too much concrete covers the soil. Water cannot soak into the ground. Instead, it rushes into the city’s drainage network. The city’s natural water channels—like the Bharalu and Bahini rivers—are heavily clogged with plastic and solid waste. Furthermore, rapid development has destroyed or reduced natural lakes and wetlands, which used to act like giant sponges to soak up excess water. As a result, even moderate rain causes severe waterlogging. Fixing Guwahati’s drainage problems requires a combination of traditional building and smart, modern engineering. The city must replace small, old, and damaged drains with larger underground networks that can handle heavy downpours. Guwahati must protect and clean natural water bodies like Deepor Beel and Silsako Beel at all costs so they can absorb and store floodwater. Regular desilting drives and strict trash disposal laws To prevent garbage from blocking water flow, we need regular desilting drives and strict trash disposal laws. Currently, the government appears to prioritise flyovers and riverfront beautification over addressing drainage issues. The government is focusing on flyovers and beautifying the riverfront rather than giving serious attention to drainage issues. Multiple agencies oversee the city’s infrastructure. This situation causes a lack of teamwork and delayed projects. Guwahati needs one strong central agency to plan and maintain a single master drainage plan. A potential solution is to construct a large reservoir at Khanapara to store the significant amount of water flowing from the Khanapara and Non-Mile areas in the south, which can then be treated and used for drinking water supplies in the southern parts of the city.