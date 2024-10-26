Guwahati: A Jewel of biodiversity and ecosystem in global map

Mowsam Hazarika

Guwahati, often referred to as the gateway to Northeast India, is more than just a bustling city. It is a vibrant ecosystem teeming with life, a rich tapestry of biodiversity, and a unique topography that sets it apart on the global stage. The common perception of Guwahati is one of urban challenges—congestion, pollution, and rapid, unplanned growth. However, to view the city solely through this lens is to miss the deeper, more profound significance of this ancient land. Guwahati, with its hills, rivers, and plains, is a place where the natural world thrives alongside human civilization, offering a unique blend of nature and culture that is rare in today’s rapidly urbanizing world.

Nestled along the banks of the mighty Brahmaputra, Guwahati is a city that has flourished for centuries. Its strategic location has made it a hub for trade, culture, and spirituality. Yet, beyond the hustle and bustle of daily life, lies a rich and diverse ecosystem that is critical not only to the region but to the world. The city is surrounded by hills that are home to a wide array of flora and fauna, some of which are found nowhere else on Earth. The Brahmaputra River, one of the world’s major rivers, supports a myriad of aquatic species, and its floodplains are a haven for migratory birds and other wildlife.

One of the most remarkable aspects of Guwahati’s biodiversity is its incredible variety of plant life. The city is located in one of the world’s biodiversity hotspots, the Eastern Himalayas, which means it is home to an extraordinary number of species. The hills surrounding Guwahati, such as the Nilachal, Narakasur, and Sarania hills, are covered with dense forests that are rich in medicinal plants, rare orchids, and other flora that have significant ecological and economic value. These forests are not just important for their biodiversity; they also play a critical role in regulating the climate of the region, preventing soil erosion, and maintaining the water cycle.

The presence of such rich biodiversity in and around Guwahati is a testament to the city’s unique topography and climate. The city’s location at the confluence of the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries creates a variety of habitats that support a wide range of species. The wetlands, grasslands, and forests of Guwahati are interconnected in a delicate balance, each playing a role in sustaining the overall ecosystem. For instance, the Deepor Beel, a Ramsar site located on the outskirts of the city, is one of the most important wetlands in Assam and serves as a crucial stopover for migratory birds. The wetland is also home to several endangered species, including the greater adjutant stork, and plays a vital role in flood control and groundwater recharge.

Guwahati’s biodiversity is not limited to its flora. The city is also home to a wide array of wildlife, including several species that are endangered or endemic to the region. The Kamakhya Temple, located on the Nilachal Hill, is surrounded by forests that are inhabited by animals such as leopards, golden langurs, and a variety of reptiles and amphibians. The Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, located just outside the city, is known for its high density of one-horned rhinoceroses, a species that is critically endangered and found only in this part of the world. These species are not only important for the ecological health of the region; they also have significant cultural and spiritual value for the people of Assam.

The Brahmaputra River, which flows through the heart of Guwahati, is itself an ecosystem of immense significance. The river is home to the endangered Gangetic dolphin, one of the few freshwater dolphin species in the world. The Brahmaputra also supports a diverse range of fish species, which are a critical food source for the local population. The river’s floodplains are rich in nutrients and support agriculture, which is the backbone of the region’s economy. However, the Brahmaputra is also a powerful force of nature, and its annual floods can cause significant damage to the city and its inhabitants. Despite this, the people of Guwahati have learnt to live in harmony with the river, respecting its power while also relying on it for sustenance.

Guwahati’s unique ecosystem and biodiversity are not just important on a local or regional scale; they have global significance. The city’s forests and wetlands act as carbon sinks, helping to mitigate the effects of climate change. The biodiversity of Guwahati contributes to the overall health of the planet, supporting ecosystems that are interconnected and interdependent. The loss of species in Guwahati would not only be a tragedy for the region but would have far-reaching consequences for the world. This is why it is crucial to protect and preserve the city’s natural heritage. However, Guwahati’s rich biodiversity and unique ecosystem are under threat from a variety of sources. Rapid urbanization, deforestation, pollution, and climate change are all taking their toll on the city’s environment. The hills that surround Guwahati are being stripped of their forests to make way for housing and infrastructure, leading to soil erosion, landslides, and loss of habitat for wildlife. The Brahmaputra River is being polluted by industrial waste, sewage, and plastic, which threatens the health of the river and the species that depend on it. Wetlands like Deepor Beel are being encroached upon for development, reducing their capacity to support wildlife and regulate the local climate.

In the face of these challenges, it is essential that Guwahati’s natural heritage is recognized and valued for what it truly is—a priceless asset that must be preserved for future generations. Conservation efforts must be stepped up to protect the city’s forests, wetlands, and wildlife. This includes enforcing existing environmental laws, promoting sustainable development, and raising awareness about the importance of biodiversity. The people of Guwahati have a deep connection to their land and its natural resources, and this connection must be harnessed to build a movement for conservation and sustainable development. Moreover, Guwahati should be promoted as a destination for ecotourism, where visitors can experience the city’s rich biodiversity and unique ecosystem. Ecotourism can provide a source of income for local communities while also raising awareness about the importance of conservation. By showcasing its natural beauty and ecological significance, Guwahati can attract visitors from around the world who are interested in experiencing a city that is truly in harmony with nature.

In conclusion, Guwahati should not be viewed as a city burdened with problems but as a valuable place of global significance. Its rich biodiversity, unique ecosystem, and diverse topography make it a jewel that must be cherished and protected. As the world grapples with the challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss, Guwahati stands as a reminder of the importance of living in harmony with nature. The city’s natural heritage is not just a local or regional asset but a global one, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that it is preserved for future generations. By recognizing the true value of Guwahati’s biodiversity and ecosystem, we can begin to build a more sustainable and harmonious future for the city and the world.